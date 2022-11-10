Anna Kendrick’s Netflix Movie ‘The Dating Game: What We Know So Far

Netflix has certainly found its niche with all of the true-crime movies and documentaries it continues to produce. Currently filming, and directed by Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut is The Dating Game, a crime drama movie based on American serial killer Rodney Alcala. Here’s everything we know so far about The Dating Game on Netflix.

The Dating Game is an upcoming Netflix Original crime drama movie directed by Anna Kendrick and written by Ian MacAllister McDonald. Kendrick, most well-known for acting in Pitch Perfect, Trolls, and the Twilight Saga, will make her directorial debut. The feature will be the second original Kendrick has starred in after Stowaway.

Joining Kendrick as a producer on The Dating Game are Roy Lee (IT), J.D. Lifshitz (Barbarian), Raphael Margules (The Vigil), and Miri Yoon (I Love You, Phillip Morris). AGC Studios is the studio handling the production of The Dating Game.

What is the plot of The Dating Game?

The synopsis for the movie has been sourced from IMDb:

Rodney Alcala was a killer in the midst of a killing spree when he brazenly took part and won a date on the popular TV game show “The Dating Game”.

Who was Rodney Alcala?

An infamous American serial killer, Rodney Alcala was active between the years 1968-1979 but was apprehended by the authorities in the July of 79′ after a two-year murder spree, which saw five people lose their lives.

The true number of Alcala’s victims is yet to be determined. He has been conclusively linked to eight murders, but the true number of victims from murder, to sexual offenses could be as high as 130. Alcala had more than a thousand sexually explicit photographs of victims in his possession, some of which were later used to aid cold cases of missing persons.

More commonly known as “The Dating Game Killer” the nickname was given to Alcala due to his appearance on the show in 1978, during the middle of his murder spree.

Alcala had been sentenced to death, but at the age of 77, he died of “unspecified natural causes” in Corcoran, California.

Who are the cast members of The Dating Game?

At the time of writing, only two cast members have been confirmed.

Anna Kendrick has the role of Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant in The Dating Game, who Rodney Alcala earned a date with after winning the competition.

Daniel Zovatto is the only other confirmed actor, but his role hasn’t been listed. Given he is only one of two actors confirmed, we can safely assume he will be playing the role of infamous serial killer Rodney Alcala.

What is the production status of The Dating Game?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 10/11/2022)

After checking with multiple sources, we can confirm that filming for The Dating Game began on October 31st, 2022. Production will last for around four months when it is scheduled to end on March 12th, 2023.

Filming is taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

When is The Dating Game Netflix release date?

With filming not scheduled to end until March 2023, a late 2023 or early 2024 release is most likely.

For now, we wait for Netflix to officially confirm a release date.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Dating Game on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!