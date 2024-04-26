Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in June 2024

It’s time for an early, updated look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix in June 2024, one of the first months of the summer. Unless stated otherwise, here’s your rundown of the Netflix Originals scheduled to drop throughout June 2024 globally.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in June 2024

Hit Man (2024)

Coming to Netflix: June 7th

First debuting at the 80th Venice Film Festival and later screening at other film festivals, the new Richard Linklater movie is coming exclusively to Netflix in June 2024 in select regions.

Glen Powell headlines the new movie about a professor who pretends he’s a fake contract killer, but his facade quickly disappears with his new client.

Not every region of Netflix is getting Hit Man. Countries set to receive the movie include the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam.

The movie will also have a limited theatrical release.

How to Rob a Bank

Coming to Netflix: June 5th

Directed by Seth Porges and Stephen Robert Morse, this new documentary feature promises to take you on one hell of a journey throughout its runtime.

Here’s the official Netflix synopsis:

“It’s 1990s Seattle and the world’s best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist.”

Sweet Tooth (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: June 6th

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the comic-book adaptation series Sweet Tooth will be coming to an end with its forthcoming third season, which was filmed soon after the second.

Bridgerton (Season 3 – Part 2)

Coming to Netflix: June 13th

The second half of the big Netflix series from Shondaland.

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

Coming to Netflix: June 14th

This new documentary feature film comes from the makers of Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb and will explore Emperor Qin’s extraordinary tomb in China. It’s directed by James Tovell.

Ultraman: Rising

Coming to Netflix: June 14th

Coming from writer/director Shannon Tindle, this new entry in the long-running Japanese franchise will undoubtedly introduce the character to many for the first time. For those unaware, Ultraman is a crime-fighting robot, and in this entry, we find Tokyo under attack from kaiju, and our hero has to fight those and raise a monster of his own.

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

Coming to Netflix: June 18th

This documentary looks into the history of queer standup comedy.

Supacell (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: June 27th

New from Netflix UK is a new superhero series that shows five ordinary South London people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together to save the woman he loves.

Rapman is behind the new show, with Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Calvin Demba, and Josh Tedeku starring.

A Family Affair

Language: English

Coming to Netflix: June 28th

Having originally been set for a release in 2023, we’ll finally get the long-anticipated romantic comedy headlined by Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King towards the end of June.

What can you expect? Here’s the official synopsis for the movie directed by Richard LaGravenese:

“A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.”

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in June 2024

Under Paris

Language: French

Coming to Netflix: June 5th

This thriller, reminiscent of Spielberg’s classic Jaws, is directed by Xavier Gens and is set to serve as a fitting precursor to the upcoming French Olympic Games. The film is set in the summer of 2024, during the World Triathlon Championships on the famous River Seine. However, if not stopped, a large shark could potentially cause havoc and bring the event to a bloody end unless stopped.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: June 6th

Two Netflix animes are facing off in June with the manga-adaptations that have separate series on Netflix facing off in an epic showdown.

Nobunaga Shimazaki and Tatsuhisa Suzuki lead the cast of the new special, with Toshiki Hirano as the director and Atsuo Ishino as the writer behind the new film.

Doctor Climax

Language: Thai

Coming to Netflix: June 13th

Set in the 1970s, this drama is about a doctor who becomes a newspaper columnist and develops a rather funny reputation.

Kleks Academy

Language: Polish

Coming to Netflix: June 19th

Based on the best-selling novels written by Jan Brzechwa, this animated feature film is about a young girl who accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.

Kaulitz & Kaulitz

Language: German

Coming to Netflix: June 25th

A new documentary that follows twins Tom and Bill Kaulitz, who open up about their lives in Los Angeles.

Drawing Closer

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: June 27th

Japanese romance adaptation from director Takahiro Miki and writer Tomoko Yoshida.

Kübra (Season 2)

Language: Turkish

Coming to Netflix: June TBD

Created by Durul Taylan and Yağmur Taylan, this Turkish thriller debuted on Netflix in January 2024 and will return for a second season in June.

Rising Impact (Season 1)

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: June 22nd

This is a new anime about a third grader who lives with his grandfather in the mountains of Fukushima and dreams of playing baseball professionally when he’s older but finds a new pastime in golf. Season 2 will debut in August 2024. Based on the manga by Nakaba Suzuki.

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix in June 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.