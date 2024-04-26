New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: April 26th, 2024

Welcome to another weekly rundown of what’s new on Netflix in the United States! Another 28 new titles landed this week with highlights including the expansion to The Sandman universe on Netflix and an Oscar-winning Will Smith movie!

Before we get into the new arrivals, here is just a quick side note: this is the third week in a row that Netflix has released exactly 28 titles. Last week, it was 13 new movies and 15 new series; the week before, it was 17 new movies and 11 new series. Weird. Anyway…

Featured Videos

Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, only two new titles are scheduled: new episodes of the One Piece anime series and the K-drama series Military Prosecutor Doberman, both of which land tomorrow.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

King Richard (2021)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Cast: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal

Writer: Zach Baylin

Runtime: 144 min / 2h 24m

Netflix’s latest pickup from the recent WB Pictures theatrical lineup comes the Oscar-winning King Richard, telling the story of how the Williams sisters trained relentlessly with their father while they were young. It’s another film that asks the question: is the obsession for perfection worth the cost?

The movie is also an opportune pickup for Netflix given that this weekend we see another big tennis movie hitting theaters in the form of the new Zendaya movie: Challengers. While that movie isn’t and won’t be coming to Netflix, if you’re in the mood for a Zendaya watch, check out Malcolm & Marie.

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Jenn Lyon, Ruth Connell

Writer: Steve Yockey

Runtime: 56 mins

The big Netflix Original English-language release of the week is Dead Boy Detectives, which looks to expand the universe of The Sandman as we await the second season.

The series follows Charles Rowland and Edwin Payne, two detectives who have opted to stay on Earth to investigate crimes involving the paranormal.

In our review published yesterday, we gave the series a 4 out of 5 stars, saying the show is a “fun, irreverent and dazzling adventure,” adding, “The irreverent nature of the show is very in line with Neil Gaiman’s writing. It’s incredibly silly, often sacrificing darker aspects for wit. However, with that said, when it has its dark moments, it isn’t afraid to go hard with gore and tension. ”

Goodbye Earth (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 12

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Korean

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Kim Jin-min

Cast: Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo Ah-in, Jeon Seong-woo, Kim Yoon-hye

Talk about a K-drama series that hasn’t got the marketing it deserves. Goodbye Earth is stacked with well-known talent from the region, and reviews thus far have been super strong. In a story that’s reminiscent of The Division mixed with 2012 and a zombie film/series, you’ll see what happens to civilization once they learn that they only have 200 days to live as an asteroid hurtles towards Earth.

Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix This Week

You can find an expanded version of the list below, complete with the full synopsis for each title, trailers, and lots more info about each title via our What’s New on Netflix hub.

20 New Movies Added This Week

Ahead of the Curve (2020) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Anyone But You (2023) – R – English

– R – English Beverly Hills Cop (1984) – R – English

– R – English City Hunter (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Dange (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know (2018) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Face to Face (2023) – TV-MA – Arabic

– TV-MA – Arabic Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Freud’s Last Session (2023) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English King Richard (2021) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Laapataa Ladies (2023) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Real Estate Sisters (2023) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Siksa Neraka (2023) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) – PG – English

– PG – English Soweto Blaze (2024) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Strained (2023) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Doomsday Cult of Antares de la Luz (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Tillu Square (2024) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu TLC Forever (2023) – TV-14 – English

8 New TV Series Added This Week

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian CoComelon Lane (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Deliver Me (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

– TV-MA – Swedish Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German Goodbye Earth (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Shaman King Flowers (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese The Asunta Case (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

In its first full week on Netflix following its debut last Friday, the second part of Rebel Moon beats out Anna for the top spot by 5 points in the top 10s. It should continue doing well throughout next week too given Netflix hasn’t released any new Netflix Original English-language movie this week.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (66 points) Anna (61 points) What Jennifer Did (52 points) Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (48 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (35 points) Rust Creek (33 points) Anyone But You (30 points) Knocked Up (23 points) The Bricklayer (18 points) King Richard (17 points) Smurfs: The Lost Village (16 points) Glass (16 points) Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire (11 points) Megan Leavey (9 points) Hotel Transylvania 2 (4 points) Love, Divided (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Nothing is slowing down Baby Reindeer, which already broke a Netflix record by having the biggest week two viewing rise in Netflix history. The series took home themax number of points. Elsewhere in the list, Unlocked is performing particularly well in the US compared to other countries with The Circle rounding the top 3.

Baby Reindeer (80 points) Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (70 points) The Circle (65 points) The Upshaws (56 points) Our Living World (42 points) Killing Eve (40 points) O.J.: Made in America (33 points) Black Sails (22 points) Bad Dinosaurs (13 points) Dead Boy Detectives (7 points) Deliver Me (4 points) 3 Body Problem (3 points) White Collar (1 points)

Note: All top 10 data is provided to What’s on Netflix via FlixPatrol.

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.