New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: April 26th, 2024

Welcome to another weekly rundown of what’s new on Netflix in the United States! Another 28 new titles landed this week with highlights including the expansion to The Sandman universe on Netflix and an Oscar-winning Will Smith movie!
Before we get into the new arrivals, here is just a quick side note: this is the third week in a row that Netflix has released exactly 28 titles. Last week, it was 13 new movies and 15 new series; the week before, it was 17 new movies and 11 new series. Weird. Anyway…
Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, only two new titles are scheduled: new episodes of the One Piece anime series and the K-drama series Military Prosecutor Doberman, both of which land tomorrow.
What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
King Richard (2021)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport
Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green
Cast: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal
Writer: Zach Baylin
Runtime: 144 min / 2h 24m
Netflix’s latest pickup from the recent WB Pictures theatrical lineup comes the Oscar-winning King Richard, telling the story of how the Williams sisters trained relentlessly with their father while they were young. It’s another film that asks the question: is the obsession for perfection worth the cost?
The movie is also an opportune pickup for Netflix given that this weekend we see another big tennis movie hitting theaters in the form of the new Zendaya movie: Challengers. While that movie isn’t and won’t be coming to Netflix, if you’re in the mood for a Zendaya watch, check out Malcolm & Marie.
Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1)
Number of episodes: 8
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Cast: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Jenn Lyon, Ruth Connell
Writer: Steve Yockey
Runtime: 56 mins
The big Netflix Original English-language release of the week is Dead Boy Detectives, which looks to expand the universe of The Sandman as we await the second season.
The series follows Charles Rowland and Edwin Payne, two detectives who have opted to stay on Earth to investigate crimes involving the paranormal.
In our review published yesterday, we gave the series a 4 out of 5 stars, saying the show is a “fun, irreverent and dazzling adventure,” adding, “The irreverent nature of the show is very in line with Neil Gaiman’s writing. It’s incredibly silly, often sacrificing darker aspects for wit. However, with that said, when it has its dark moments, it isn’t afraid to go hard with gore and tension. ”
Goodbye Earth (Season 1)
Number of episodes: 12
Rating: TV-MA
Language: Korean
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Director: Kim Jin-min
Cast: Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo Ah-in, Jeon Seong-woo, Kim Yoon-hye
Talk about a K-drama series that hasn’t got the marketing it deserves. Goodbye Earth is stacked with well-known talent from the region, and reviews thus far have been super strong. In a story that’s reminiscent of The Division mixed with 2012 and a zombie film/series, you’ll see what happens to civilization once they learn that they only have 200 days to live as an asteroid hurtles towards Earth.
Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix This Week
You can find an expanded version of the list below, complete with the full synopsis for each title, trailers, and lots more info about each title via our What’s New on Netflix hub.
20 New Movies Added This Week
- Ahead of the Curve (2020) – TV-MA – English
- Anyone But You (2023) – R – English
- Beverly Hills Cop (1984) – R – English
- City Hunter (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- Dange (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi
- Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know (2018) – TV-MA – English
- Face to Face (2023) – TV-MA – Arabic
- Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Freud’s Last Session (2023) – PG-13 – English
- Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- King Richard (2021) – PG-13 – English
- Laapataa Ladies (2023) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Real Estate Sisters (2023) – TV-14 – English
- Siksa Neraka (2023) – TV-MA – Indonesian
- Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) – PG – English
- Soweto Blaze (2024) – TV-MA – English
- Strained (2023) – TV-14 – English
- The Doomsday Cult of Antares de la Luz (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Tillu Square (2024) – TV-14 – Telugu
- TLC Forever (2023) – TV-14 – English
8 New TV Series Added This Week
- Brigands: The Quest for Gold (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- CoComelon Lane (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English
- Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Deliver Me (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
- Goodbye Earth (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- Shaman King Flowers (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- The Asunta Case (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
In its first full week on Netflix following its debut last Friday, the second part of Rebel Moon beats out Anna for the top spot by 5 points in the top 10s. It should continue doing well throughout next week too given Netflix hasn’t released any new Netflix Original English-language movie this week.
- Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (66 points)
- Anna (61 points)
- What Jennifer Did (52 points)
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (48 points)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (35 points)
- Rust Creek (33 points)
- Anyone But You (30 points)
- Knocked Up (23 points)
- The Bricklayer (18 points)
- King Richard (17 points)
- Smurfs: The Lost Village (16 points)
- Glass (16 points)
- Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire (11 points)
- Megan Leavey (9 points)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (4 points)
- Love, Divided (1 point)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
Nothing is slowing down Baby Reindeer, which already broke a Netflix record by having the biggest week two viewing rise in Netflix history. The series took home themax number of points. Elsewhere in the list, Unlocked is performing particularly well in the US compared to other countries with The Circle rounding the top 3.
- Baby Reindeer (80 points)
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (70 points)
- The Circle (65 points)
- The Upshaws (56 points)
- Our Living World (42 points)
- Killing Eve (40 points)
- O.J.: Made in America (33 points)
- Black Sails (22 points)
- Bad Dinosaurs (13 points)
- Dead Boy Detectives (7 points)
- Deliver Me (4 points)
- 3 Body Problem (3 points)
- White Collar (1 points)
Note: All top 10 data is provided to What’s on Netflix via FlixPatrol.
