‘Another Life’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

After another season of splitting subscriber opinion in half, we now wait to learn what the future holds for Netflix’s space opera, Another Life. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about the potential third season of Another Life.

Another Life is a Netflix Original sci-fi series created by Aaron Martin. The series stars Battlestar Galactica hero Katie Sackhoff and Hellboy star Selma Blair.

Astronaut Niko Breckinridge leads a team of astronauts into the space in search of intelligent life. Their mission is to find the source of a mysterious alien artifact that appeared on Earth. During their mission, the crew faces unparalleled danger on what could be a one-way trip

Another Life Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 11/11/2021)

At the time of writing, the long-awaited second season of Another Life has been available to stream for just under a month. Netflix has yet to make a decision on the future of the series, and it could still take several weeks or months before we can confirm the renewal or cancelation of Another Life.

Trends could suggest a positive or negative outlook for the future of Another Life. With the series return, it was able to break into the top ten lists of 32 countries, however, only a small handful of these countries saw Another Life stay in the top ten for over a week. It must also be noted that the series did not make it into the top 3 of any of the countries where it broke into the top ten.

What to expect from a third season of Another Life?

The end of the second season of Another Life leads to a whole plethora of new possibilities for the human race.

Just as Earth sat on the brink of annihilation from the Achaians, the crew of Salvare 2 found a weakness in the armor of the mysterious alien race. Discovering that the Achaians are in fact a highly advanced Alien A.I. and not the original Achaian race, the crew were successfully able to defeat them by planting a human DNA-based computer virus.

Once the Achaian’s left the solar system, suddenly many more wormholes to our solar system were opened as a large number of other alien races in the universe couldn’t wait to show their appreciation for destroying the Achaian oppressors, and to greet the human race for the first time.

With countless new worlds to explore, and an untold number of aliens to be contacted it’s clear what the next task of the Salvare 2, is to make contact and establish relations with humanity’s potential new alien allies.

When could we expect to see a third season of Another Life on Netflix?

If it wasn’t for the global pandemic, we would have seen the second season on Netflix many months before October 2021. However, numerous delays to production forced filming to be moved by several months.

With the world in a relatively better place now than what it was in Spring 2020, the production of Another Life season 3 would likely go ahead without a delay. With renewal still up in the air, all we can do is speculate when a third season could arrive. It’s our educated guess that if season 3 happens, production would take place throughout most of 2022, before being released in early 2023.

