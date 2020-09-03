Are Seasons 1-7 of ‘Ray Donovan’ on Netflix?

Ray Donovan has come to an end at Showtime after seven seasons but will the back seasons be on Netflix now the show has wrapped? Let’s take a look at whether seasons 1 through 7 are on Netflix and if they’ll be available in the future.

ViacomCBS’s premium network Showtime has been notorious for keeping shows on the air longer than they needed and many considered Ray Donovan to be one of these shows. The series became the biggest show on Showtime beating out Homeland.

Starring Liev Schreiber, the series was set in Los Angeles (and New York in later seasons) and followed a fixer and crime cleaner who works for a major law firm.

The Showtime show was in production from 2013 and has 82 episodes in total.

Is Ray Donovan on Netflix in the United States?

No, no seasons have been made available on Netflix in the United States and that will continue to be the case as the show has been sold elsewhere.

Some expected CBS All Access may be the permanent home but in July 2020, it was announced the Peacock would become the home for the series for an unspecified amount of time.

As of right now, you can only watch Ray Donovan with your Netflix subscription if you have the DVD rental service which offers the DVD boxsets for every season.

Is Ray Donovan on Netflix internationally?

As for the United Kingdom, sadly it’s only available through NowTV for streaming which is owned by Sky. Ray Donovan is one of the headline shows in Sky Atlantic’s.

In Canada, the series remains exclusively available on Crave. In Australia, the series is only streaming on Stan.

We’ll be sure to update you if anything changes but for the moment it looks like the streaming plans for the show are all locked up and therefore, no Ray Donovan on Netflix.