Original Legal Drama ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2020

In the line up of Originals coming to Netflix this October, make sure to check out The Trial of the Chicago 7. The upcoming legal-drama is sure to get people talking and could be one of the best Originals of the year. We have everything you need to know about The Trial of the Chicago 7, including the plot, cast, and official Netflix release date.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is an upcoming Netflix Original legal-drama based on the real-life case of the Chicago Seven. Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the historical-drama could be one of the best Originals of the year and a potential Oscar contender.

The feature has had a torrid history of delays dating back to 2007, when director, Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay. Originally, Sorkin had been intent on Steven Spielberg directing the film, but thanks to the 2007 Writers Guild of America strike, Speilberg dropped out.

Spielberg stayed on to produce The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Sorkin took on the role of director.

When is The Trial of the Chicago 7 coming to Netflix?

It has been confirmed that The Trial of the Chicago 7 is coming to Netflix on Friday, October 16th, 2020.

The legal-drama will be available to stream on Netflix globally upon release.

Paramount Pictures had originally planned for the film to be distributed to theatres, but thanks to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the rights were instead sold to Netflix.

What is the plot of The Trial of the Chicago 7?

Based on the real-life story of the Chicago Seven; a group of defendants who were charged by the federal government for their involvement in the anti-Vietnam War and countercultural protests that took place at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Who are the cast members of The Trial of the Chicago 7?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Trial of the Chicago:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Tom Hayden Eddie Redmayne Les Misérables | The Theory of Everything | The Danish Girl Rennie Davis Alex Sharp The Hustle | To the Bone | The Sunlit Night Abbie Hoffman Sacha Baron Cohen Borat | Les Misérables | Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby Jerry Rubin Jeremy Strong The Big Short | The Judge | The Happening David Dellinger John Carroll Lynch The Founder | Fargo | Zodiac Bobby Seale Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Aquaman | The Get Down | Watchmen William Kunstler Mark Rylance Bridge of Spies | Dunkirk | The BFG Richard Schultz Joseph Gordon-Levitt Inception | Looper | Don Jon Leonard Weinglass Ben Shenkman Pi | Blue Valentine | Angels in America Thomas Foran J.C. MacKenzie October Faction | The Wolf of Wall Street Julius Hoffman Frank Langella Frost/Nixon | The Box | Masters of the Universe

When and where was The Trial of the Chicago 7 filmed?

It took an extremely long time for the feature to be produced, but the filming of The Trial of the Chicago 7 finally began filming on September 30th, 2019.

Locations used for filming took place across multiple locations in the USA and Canada, including;

Toronto, Ontario

Patterson, New Jersey

Chicago, Illinois

The feature went into post-production on December 17th, 2019.

What is the run time of The Trial of the Chicago 7?

According to the film’s official IMDb page, The Trial of the Chicago 7 has a total runtime of 129 minutes.

Can I stream The Trial of the Chicago 7 in 4K?

As a fully produced Netflix Original, you will be able to stream The Trial of the Chicago 7 in 4K.

To watch the feature in 4K you will need a 4K device, a premium Netflix subscription, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps.

Are you excited for the release of The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!