Australian Kids Series ‘MaveriX’ Coming to Netflix in May 2022

A new Australia kids series co-production has set its global Netflix release date following the show having already aired on ABC in Australia in early April. Here’s what you need to know about the new series, MaveriX.

The series was first announced in July 2020 with KidScreen saying the new show would have Netflix “steering into the world of youth motorcycling” and that the new show would be targeting ages 8 through 12.

MaveriX was filmed in 2021 over the course of four months and received considerable government funding to get it off the ground to help highlight the national pastime around the globe which it gets to achieve through releasing on Netflix. It was mostly filmed in the Australian desert specifically in Alice Springs in the Nothern Territory of Australia.

The series revolves around six young motocross riders who come together to form a team. Their ambitions are to make the national titles or crash out trying. It sees the team competing at various championships including the NT Championship

As stated above, the series has already dropped in Australia with it finding its way onto the iView ABC platform on April 1st. All 10 episodes are available on there now but only for those in Australia.

Now the series is due to touch down on Netflix around the world (excluding Australia) with season 1 of MarveriX set to arrive on May 12th, 2022. Interestingly, Netflix has opted out of capitalizing the X in MaveriX.

The series stars Jane Harber (known for Offspring), Charlotte Maggi (set to star in Netflix’s Rebel Moon), Darcy Tadich (known for appearing in the Aussie staple Neighbors), Rohan Nichol (featured in Star Wars: Episode III), Sebastian Tang (known for Barons) and Sam Winspear-Schillings (featured in Netflix’s The InBESTigators).

This is just the latest kids project to come out of Australia for Netflix. Other big additions to Netflix in the kids genre from Australia in the past has been Dive Club which landed in September 2021, Motown Magic, and Mako Mermaids.

The series is rated TV-G meaning it’s suitable for all ages. In the UK, it has a PG rating. It’ll arrive on Netflix with a host of sub and dub options.

