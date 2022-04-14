Will ‘The Northman’ Be Coming to Netflix?

Robert Eggers new historical epic, The Northman is headed to theaters in late April and should be coming to Netflix in the US and other regions around the world but not for a few years.

Starring Ethan Hawke, Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman, the new movie follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder.

The movie has been receiving rave reviews with it currently carrying an 83 on Metacritic giving it the coveted “Must-see” badge. Collider states that this is one of Robert Eggers best movies to date.

Will The Northman be on Netflix in the United States?

Yes, but it won’t be coming anytime soon. In fact, if you solely use Netflix, you’ve got years to wait before it becomes available.

The reason it’s coming to Netflix is thanks to an expansive deal Netflix struck with Universal in 2021 which means that all Universal movies come to Netflix albeit with live-action movies coming much later after a theatrical release.

Here’s the part of the newly struck deal that would include The Northman.

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

The Northman isn’t quite a Universal release given that Focus Features is distributing. Focus Features does, however, fall under the UFEG (Universal Filmed Entertainment Group) portfolio.

That means we’re expecting The Northman on Netflix in 2026. Yes, that’s a long way to go.

Netflix’s DVD service in the US will carry the movie in late 2022 and Peacock will receive the movie by the summer.

Will The Northman be on Netflix Internationally?

Outside the United States, Universal Pictures is handling the movie distribution meaning that we should see the movie turn up on services who already receive Universal movies.

Sadly, we don’t have exact specifics per region but as we did for our Ambulance (another Universal movie release) predictions, we can use previous releases to guess which regions will receive The Northman and when.

South Korea currently gets new Universals the fastest receiving new Universal movies around 9 months after releasing in theaters. That was the case for F9 which arrived on Netflix South Korea in April 2022, for example. If that’s the case for The Northman, we’ll see the movie added in late 2022 or early 2023.

The next set of regions that get Universal movies do so around 2 years after their theatrical debut. These regions include the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, Poland, Turkey, and others. In that case, you can expect The Northman available in 2024.

Outside of these regions, there is no fixed pattern meaning we’re not predicting The Northman to be available anytime soon meaning you’ll have to use other methods to watch. Peacock is slowly rolling out around the world which is expected to be the default streaming home for all Universal movies.

Will you be waiting for The Northman on Netflix or watching it elsewhere? Let us know in the comments.