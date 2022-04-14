Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy Leaving Netflix Globally in May 2022

This is your last chance warning to watch Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy or just Monogamy as it’s otherwise known on Netflix outside of the United States with the show set to depart in full in May 2022.

The show first aired on the Urban Movie Channel which is a service operated in the United States by AMC Networks that service has since rebranded to ALLBLK. AMC Networks operates multiple specific networks designed to target specific niches. In this instance, ALLBLK is targeting African American audiences.

First airing in May 2018 in the US, Netflix later picked up the global rights to season 1 on May 8th, 2020. Just a week later on May 15th, 2020 Netflix picked up the second season which had aired in late 2019.

Netflix acquired the global international license to the show meaning that everywhere except the United States had access to seasons 1 and 2.

A third season did air in late 2021 on the newly renamed ALLBLK network but given the removal notice, it’s highly unlikely those outside the United States will be able to enjoy the show.

The show’s Instagram page does suggest that season 3 was meant to come to Netflix with its bio (which is out of date) stating:

“Season 3 Coming Soon….exclusively on @watchallblk in the 🇺🇸 & @netflix Worldwide”

Both seasons are showing removal dates for May 8th with a notice on the title saying your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is on May 7th, 2022.

Given there are only 12 episodes of the show on Netflix with each running around 30 minutes long, it’s an easy binge-watch before the show expires.

Here’s what you can expect if you do opt to give it a spin before it leaves:

“Four struggling couples travel to L.A. for an experimental “Swap Therapy” that pairs them with different partners, sparking new and risky temptations.”

The show starred Jill Marie Jones, Brian White, Vanessa Simmons, Darius McCrary, Wesley Jonathan, Caryn Ward, and Blue Kimble.

