Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 Netflix Cast: Every Confirmed Cast Members

Back in the 2000s, Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender was a hit, quickly becoming one of the most beloved animated TV shows of all time. With its rich worldbuilding, captivating story, complex characters, and the perfect blend of silliness and serious storytelling, the show attracts viewers of all ages.

In 2010, acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan attempted to bring Avatar to the big screen, but the live-action adaptation went down terribly, so much that many fans refuse to acknowledge its existence. In the last few years, Avatar has experienced a striking resurgence on Netflix, and the streamer is honing in on its popularity and creating an all-new live-action remake. Will it be better than the previous attempt? Well, despite original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko leaving the project early in development, Netflix is pouring a whole lot of money into the show. The cast certainly reflects that.

Featuring an ensemble cast, the series has already confirmed over 30 cast members, including some big names in the lineup. Here’s every cast member announced and the character they are playing.

Main Cast – Four Key Characters

Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang

Our protagonist, Aang, is the Avatar; the one person who has the power to control — or ‘Bend’ — all four elements, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. An Air Nomad, Aang starts the series as an energetic, outspoken, silly kid, with flashes of the seriousness we’d expect from the Avatar himself. His flying bison, Appa, is always by his side.

Gordon Cormier is the perfect actor to portray Aang. While relatively unknown (previous roles include Lost in Space & The Stand), the Canadian actor certainly looks the part. Plus, his skills in skateboarding and parkour will no doubt assist him in performing his airbending stunts.

Kiawentiio as Katara and Ian Ousley as Sokka

Making up our core trio in season one, Katara and Sokka are siblings from the Southern Water Tribe. In episode one, they find Aang inside an iceberg and decide to help him, kicking off their epic journey.

Wise beyond her years, Katara is a skilled up-and-coming waterbender. Meanwhile, Sokka is a wise-cracking comic relief, and while he can’t bend any elements, he loves a good boomerang.

At 17 years old, this is Kiawentiio’s breakout role. Her previous credits include roles in Anne With An E and Beans (2020).

Similarly, Ian Ousley is relatively new onto the scene, but Netflix viewers may recognise him from his time as Robby in 13 Reasons Why.

Dallas Liu as Zuko

Zuko is the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. Determined to prove himself to his father, when he hears that the Avatar is free, he ardently attempts to capture him to regain his honor. Zuko has one of the most popular character arcs in the show – it is widely considered to be one of the single greatest arcs in the history of animated television.

Dallas Liu is a skilled martial artist and actor. Fans might recognize him from his role in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he played Ruihua Chen. There’s no doubt that Avatar will be his biggest role yet!

Fire Nation Cast

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

As for the Fire Lord himself, he is played by Daniel Dae Kim, of Lost and Hawaii Five-0 fame. The father of Zuko and Azula, Ozai is believed to be the most powerful firebender in the world. He is power-hungry and tyrannical, and like his predecessors, he wants to rule all of the Four Nations.

In the animated show, Ozai is voiced by none other than Hollywood legend Mark Hamill. There’s no doubt that Daniel Dae Kim will bring the energy and presence needed for Ozai to be as menacing as he is in the show!

Ken Leung as Commander Zhao

Commander Zhao is one of the main villains in the series. Rather stoic and immensely powerful, Zhao is the commander of the Fire Nation navy. He holds a firm determination to capture Aang and nothing will get in his way, even Prince Zuko, who goes on his own expedition to find Aang.

Speaking about his time working on the show, Leung told Complex:

“It was very unique. I’ve never been on something where 80 to 90 percent of the faces in front and behind the camera are minorities, or either Asian, South Asian, East Asian, or First Nations. It was just the most diverse cast I’ve ever been part of; that was surreal, on top of it being such a surreal kind of production.”

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

The sister of Zuko, Azula is another enemy of Team Avatar. She is just as determined for power as her brother. Whether being manipulative or using her impressive firebending powers, she’ll go to many lengths to get power. She grew up believing that her mother loved Zuko more than her, which leads to mental issues later in life.

Elizabeth Yu doesn’t have many acting credits to her name; Avatar: The Last Airbender is her acting break. From her age, 20, to her appearance, she seems to be the perfect actress to portray Azula!

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh

A fan-favorite, Iroh is the brother of Fire Lord Ozah and Zuko’s wise old uncle. As a former Fire Nation general, Iroh accompanies Zuko on his quest to find the Avatar. He loves nothing more than a lovely cup of tea (actually opening up his own tea shop at one point) and a deep conversation. Contrary to others in his family, Iroh is wise, caring and spiritual. But he does have a harder side, and is a skilled firebending master when needed.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee portrays Iroh. The Canadian actor is no stranger to big budget sci-fi and fantasy television. He currently plays Carson Teva in the Star Wars universe.

Momona Tamada as Ty Lee

Ty Lee is best friends with Princess Azula and Mai, whom she attended the ‘Royal Fire Academy for Girls’ with. She is relatively innocent and optimistic, and always bursting with energy. Unlike others in the Fire Nation, she cannot bend, but excels in other areas, such as hand-to-hand combat and Chi-blocking (an offensive technique that targets pressure points in the human body).

Momona Tamada is a popular 16-year old actress, currently with over 1 million Instagram followers. She has previously worked for Netflix in their animated Oni: Thunder God’s Tale (2022) and had a small role in Prime Video’s The Boys. Plus, she’s an award-winning dancer as well as an actress.

Quote on Getting Role:

“the wildest news!! ❤️‍

it’s official, i’m playing Ty Lee!

i’m so beyond grateful for this opportunity and i’m excited for you all to see atla! my aura has never been pinker ;)”

Thalia Tran as Mai

Friend of Azula and Ty Lee, Mai completes the Fire Nation trio. While she doesn’t bend any elements, Mai is still a pretty badass knife-throwing assassin. She is particularly close to Ty Lee, and a little wary of Azula, who as we know, can be unpredictable at the best of times. She also has a lasting crush on Prince Zuko.

Mai, Azula and Ty Lee aren’t involved in the animated series until season 2, so it appears that the Netflix remake is bringing forward their stories quite significantly, Thalia Tran has already established herself as a talented up-and-coming actress, notably voicing Noi in Raya and the Last Dragon.

Hiro Kanagawa as Fire Lord Sozin

Sozin is the ruthless grandfather of Fire Lord Ozai. Ambitious like his grandson, Sozin’s actions lead to the war that is underway in the beginning of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Kanagawa, 59, is known for The X-Files, Godzilla (2014), and The Man in the High Castle on Prime.

C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku

Where you can follow him: Instagram and Twitter

Wise and benevolent, Avatar Roku is a previous embodiment of the Avatar. Despite being part of the Fire Nation dynasty, known for being brutal and power-hungry, Roku becomes a mentor and a confidant of Avatar Aang.

C.S. Lee is best known for his portrayal of Vince in Dexter.

François Chau as The Great Sage

Where you can follow: Twitter

The Great Sage of the Fire Temple guards Avatar Roku’s shrine. Francois Chau is an accomplished actor with roles in The Expanse and DC’s Birds of Prey. He also starred alongside Thalia Tran (Mai) in Raya and the Last Dragon.

Ruy Iskandar as Lt. Jee

Where you can follow: Instagram.

Lieutenant Jee is the first officer on Prince Zuko’s ship. Jee is both a powerful firebender and also, funnily enough, a talented musician. Ruy Iskandar is best known for Yes Day (2021). He looks a little younger than what we’d expect from the battle-seasoned, grey-haired Lt. Jee.

Ryan Mah as L.t. Dang

L.t. Dang is the right-hand man of Commander Zhao. Interestingly, Dang is completely new to the live-action show and does not appear in the animated show.

Mah’s credits include roles in Netflix’s Lost in Space and The Good Doctor.

Earth Kingdom Cast

Maria Zhang as Suki

Where you can follow: Instagram

Suki is the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors on Kyoshi Island. A good leader and talented fighter, she becomes a steadfast ally of Team Avatar, even if she and her group mistake them for Fire Nation spies in their first encounter.

Avatar is Maria Zhang’s first major role.

Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari

Where you can follow: Instagram and Twitter.

Yukari is a new character exclusive to the Netflix show. She is Suki’s mother and is described as the “fiercely protective mayor of her small village on Kyoshi Island.”

Tomita has previous roles in The Day After Tomorrow (2004) and Netflix’s Cobra Kai.

Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi

Where you can follow: Twitter

A previous iteration of the Avatar, Kyoshi succeeded Avatar Kuruk and preceded Avatar Roku. Extremely tall and enormously powerful, Kyoshi lived to be the oldest person in the Four Nations.

“She’s a very fierce person, and she is going to be able to guide Aang in what needs to be done in his circumstances,” Chapman previously teased of her character, per Cliche Magazine. “Kyoshi is going to be able to give Aang the advice that he needs to hear at the time that he needs to hear it.”

You may recognize Chapman from her time playing villain Zhilan Zhang The CW’s Kung Fu.

Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi

Where you can follow: Twitter

King Bumi is undoubtedly a fan-favorite from the original series. The 112-year-old king of Omashu, Bumi is wise-cracking and deceivingly strong. Aang and his friends travel through Omashu on their way to the Northern Water Tribe and Bumi holds them captive and puts Aang through a series of tests – but not without good reason. Let’s not spoil anything.

Ambudkar’s screen credits include Pitch Perfect, Free Guy, and Ghosts.

Danny Pudi as The Mechanist & Lucian-River Chauhan as Teo

Where you can follow Danny: Twitter and Instagram

Where you can follow Lucian-River: Instagram

The Mechanist is a scientist from the Earth Kingdom who befriends Sokka. While working to create a hot air balloon for the Fire Nation, he quickly switches allegiances. He lives in the Northern Air Temple with his son, Teo, whom he built a gliding wheelchair for.

Danny Pudi featured in Mythic Quest, while Lucian-River Chauhan had a role in Encounter (2021).

James Sie as the Cabbage Merchant

Where you can follow: Twitter

One of the most popular characters in the entire show, the Cabbage Merchant is the unluckiest man in the Four Nations. Whenever Team Avatar gets into a fight, they always seem to destroy the Cabbage Merchant’s stall. His scenes are intended as a little ongoing joke more than anything. What’s more, James Sie, who voiced the character in the animated show, is back to perform the scenes in live-action!

Quote on getting role:

“When duty calls…

Happy to OFFICIALLY announce that I have the honor of reprising my role as the Cabbage Merchant for the Netflix live-action version of #avatarthelastairbender ! So proud to be part of this—it looks amazing. Fans will be very, VERY happy. “

Arden Cho as June

Where you can follow her: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

June is a ruthless bounty hunter from the Earth Kingdom. Her track record is immense and she will stop at nothing to collect her bounties. June is fierce and strong, but she also has a sassy and sarcastic personality at times. She is a Shirshu rider.

Arden Cho seems to be the perfect casting. She has a super strong screen presence, as can be seen in her roles in dramas Teen Wolf and Partner Track.

Water Tribe

Casey Camp-Horinek as Kanna

Kanna, primarily known as Gran-gran, is the grandmother of Katara and Sokka. She is an Elder and well-respected member of the Water Tribe. Casey Camp-Horinek was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for “Son of the Morning Star” in 1991. Most recently, she worked on Reservation Dogs in the role of Grandma Irene.

Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue

Where you can follow: Instagram and Twitter

The daughter of Chief Arnook, Yue is the princess of the Northern Water Tribe and trusted advisor. When Team Avatar heads to the Northern Water Tribe, Sokka falls in love with her.

Turns out, Amber Midthunder was a huge fan of Avatar growing up. “I was a huge fan as a kid,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I loved it, I watched it, I was obsessed with it.”

Midthunder played the starring role in Predator prequel Prey (2022), and her career is continuing to grow!

A Martinez as Pakku

Where you can follow: Instagram and Twitter

Pakku is one of the most powerful waterbenders in the Avatar world. When Team Avatar enters the Northern Water Tribe, he consents to teach both Aang and Katara competitive waterbending, as per the tradition of the tribe. Moreover, Pakku becomes an important member of the Order of the White Lotus.

A Martinez featured in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

Irene Bedard as Yagoda

The legendary voice of Pocahontas herself, Irene Bedard, plays healer Yagoda from the Northern Water Tribe. In the animated series, Yagoda’s role is pretty limited, and fans are expecting a bigger part to play in the remake.

Yagoda teaches Katara the art of healing through waterbending. She is also an old friend of Katara and Sokka’s grandmother.

Joel Oulette as Hahn

Hahn is betrothed to Princess Yue, although she is not particularly interested in the marriage. While not a waterbender, Hahn is powerful in other ways, especially in handheld combat. He’s a high-ranking soldier and disarmingly handsome. He is driven and determined to gain a high political status, but he can occasionally come across as arrogant.

Joel Oulette is a Canadian actor. Previous credits include Trickster (2020) and Parallel Minds (2020).

Meegwun Fairbrother as Avatar Kuruk

Where you can follow him: Twitter

Avatar Kuruk succeeded Avatar Yangchen and preceded Avatar Kyoshi. We don’t know much about his character, and Kuruk is expected to get an expanded role in the live-action show. According to Netflix, his Avatar has a “haunted past.”

Fairbrother appeared regularly in Mohawk Girls.

Nathaniel Arcand as Chief Arnook

Where you can follow: Instagram and Twitter

The highly respected leader of the Northern Water Tribe, Arnook is the father of Princes Yue. Despite not being able to waterbend, his people respect him as a leader.

Arcand is best known for his roles in North of 60 and Heartland.

Spirit World

George Takei as Koh

Where you can follow: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

An inhabitant of the Spirit World, Koh is one of the oldest characters in the Avatar universe. He can steal the faces of other beings, so his appearance can change. Mostly, people see him as a towering, centipede-esque entity.

Of course, George Takei needs no introduction. With a long and illustrious career, he is one of the biggest names in the show, best known for his beloved work on the Star Trek franchise.

Randall Duk Kim as Wan Shi Tong

The other entity Team Avatar meets in the Spirit World is Wan Shi Tong, who takes the form of a large owl. He is incredibly knowledgeable and collects information in his ever-growing Spirit Library. In the show, the team visits his library in search of information on the Fire Nation. But eventually, they find themselves on his bad side.

Randall Duk Kim is no stranger to voice work, having voiced Grand Master Oogway in the Kung Fu Panda movies. He also appeared in The Matrix Reloaded (2003).

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender remake doesn’t have a release date yet. However, we expect it to premiere in early 2024.