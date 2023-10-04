Netflix K-Drama Everything Will Come True Season 1: What We Know So Far

Netflix is teaming up with The Glory writer Kim Eun Sook for a brand new and exciting K-drama series, Everything Will Come True, which will reunite Uncontrollably Fond pair Kim Woo Bin and bae Suzy. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Everything Will Come True, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and more.

Everything Will Come True is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series directed by Lee Byung Hun. The series is written by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, who previously wrote incredibly successful K-dramas such as The Glory, The King: Eternal Monarch, Goblin, and many more. The series is produced by Studio Dragon and Hwa&Dam Pictures.

Editors Note: Until release, the alternate title for the series can also be translated from Korean into All Your Wishes Come True. For now, we’ve chosen to use the title of Everything Will Come True until we have official confirmation of the title from Netflix.

What is the plot of Everything Will Come True?

The synopsis for Everything Will Come True has been sourced from AsianWiki;

“Genie is a spirit that comes out of lamp. He is full of emotional excess and goes back and forth between different emotions. Ga Young is someone who lacks emotion. She happens to call Genie out of his lamp and is granted 3 wishes to make.”

Who are the cast members of Everything Will Come True?

So far only two cast members have been confirmed for Everything Will Come True, Kim Woo Bin, and Bae Suzy. Both names should be extremely familiar to Netflix subscribers.

Kim Woo Bin plays the role of Genie. He recently starred in the dystopian Netflix K-drama Black Knight in the role of 5-8. He also starred in the K-drama Our Blues in the role of Park Jung Joon.

Bae Suzy plays the role of Ga Young. The Korean actress has been in a few K-dramas for Netflix, including Vagabond, in the role of Go Hae Ri, and Start-Up as Seo Dal Mi. She is also starring in the lead role of Doona! which we’re sure will be a great hit for Netflix.

The casting of Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy is an exciting reunion for fans of the 2016 K-drama Uncontrollably Fond, where the pair played the romantic leads. Considering the pair already have a ton of chemistry, we expect that to be replicated for Everything Will Come True.

We’re currently waiting for more cast members to be announced for Everything Will Come True.

What is the production status of Everything Will Come True?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 04/10/2023)

At the time of writing, filming has yet to begin on Everything Will Come True. We’re still waiting to learn the filming dates for the series and expect to learn more soon.

When is the Everything Will Come True Netflix release date?

As filming has yet to start on the series, we’re many months from learning the release date of Everything Will Come True.

The series is expected to be released sometime in 2024, but given production hasn’t started we’re speculating that we’ll see the K-drama arrive sometime in late 2024.

For now, we’ll be waiting patiently for official updates from Netflix.

Is Everything Will Come True exclusive to Netflix?

Judging from the information we currently have to hand, the K-drama will be released exclusively on Netflix, and will not be distributed weekly on tvN.

