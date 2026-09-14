Netflix Sets December 2026 Release Date for Cameron Diaz Action Comedy ‘Bad Day’

Cameron Diaz’s second major Netflix project to date, Bad Day, is coming to the streaming service on December 11, 2026. Here’s everything we know about the comedy film Bad Day on Netflix.

Bad Day is an upcoming Netflix comedy produced by Beau Bauman of Good One Productions, who is responsible for producing several Netflix projects, including Back in Action, Unfrosted, The Umbrella Academy, and Let It Snow.

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Laura Solon has penned the script and previously worked on Netflix’s Let It Snow and The School for Good and Evil. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jake Szymanski is directing the film, best known for working on Prime Video’s Jury Duty series and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

We can confirm that Bad Day will be released on Netflix on December 11, 2026.

The film’s release date is now showing on the Netflix landing page, where you can set a reminder.

What is the plot of Bad Day?

We have a logline sourced from Netflix:

Let the chaos begin: Cameron Diaz stars in Bad Day, an action comedy about a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life. .

Who are the cast members of Bad Day?

Cameron Diaz is in the lead role for the film, which marks her second major project with Netflix since returning from her decade-long hiatus with Back in Action. It spent six weeks straight in the top 10 following its debut in January 2025 and now ranks as the seventh most-watched Netflix Original movie of all time, with 279.80 million hours watched in its first 91 days of release, equating to 147.20 million views. It was previously the sixth most-watched, but dropped down a place thanks to the worldwide phenomenon K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Also confirmed to have joined the cast of Bad Day are:

Ed O’Neill (Modern Family).

Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker).

John Higgins (SNL) as Madewell.

Rhenzy Feliz (The Penguin).

Jessica Belkin (The Hunting Wives).

Emma Pearson (FBI: Most Wanted).

Other cast members confirmed are:

Mark Duplass (Creep).

(Creep). K Callan (Knives Out).

(Knives Out). Sam Richardson (Veep).

(Veep). Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation).

(Parks and Recreation). Kevin Chapman (CODA).

(CODA). P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street).

(The Wolf of Wall Street). Liza Lapira (21).

(21). Rob Corddry (Warm Bodies).

(Warm Bodies). Ayden Mayeri (I Love That for You).

(I Love That for You). Rhenzy Feliz (The Tender Bar).

(The Tender Bar). Adrian Martinez (Focus).

(Focus). Jessica Pimentel (Person of Interest).

(Person of Interest). Mélodie Rose Romano (RJ Decker).

What is the production status of Bad Day?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Bad Day began filming in New Jersey on September 29, 2026, and wrapped on December 19, 2026. A significant portion of the shoot also took place in New York City.

Are you looking forward to watching Bad Day? Let us know in the comments below!