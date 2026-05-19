‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Heading to Netflix for the First Time in June 2026

Huh huh, he said streaming. Paramount’s iconic animated slacker duo, Beavis and Butt-Head, is making its way to Netflix for the very first time this summer. We’ve learned that the series is currently slated to hit Netflix US on June 16th, 2026, with Netflix labeling what’s coming “New volumes”.

At the time of publication, it’s unclear which seasons are making their way to Netflix right now. As is usually the case with these Paramount licenses, this looks to be a highly targeted regional pickup. Right now, we believe Beavis and Butt-Head will strictly be a Netflix US release. We currently aren’t seeing any indications that international regions like the UK, Canada, or Australia will be receiving the series on June 16th.

Our sense is that the newer Paramount+ seasons are the ones coming to Netflix, given recent licensing trends on Netflix. Law & Order is an obvious parallel here, given that we saw multiple seasons added to Netflix last month, although it was just the newer rebooted seasons, despite all the metadata within Netflix reflecting the OG 1994 series. Additional newer seasons were added a month later.

We’ll keep you updated once we know more.

What is Beavis and Butt-Head?

For the uninitiated, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is the quintessential 90s animated sitcom that helped put MTV’s original programming on the map. The series follows two dangerously dim-witted, heavy-metal-obsessed teenage couch potatoes whose daily misadventures in Highland, Texas, are famously interspersed with their trademark, snarky commentary on music videos. Beyond just serving as a hilarious snapshot of Gen X slacker culture, the show’s legacy within the entertainment industry is monumental. It proved that adult-skewing cartoons could be massive commercial juggernauts, paved the way for boundary-pushing network series like South Park and Family Guy, spawned the iconic spin-off Daria, and launched a durable franchise of feature films and revivals that proves these two are virtually timeless.

Creator Mike Judge brought the duo back in 2022 for two excellent new seasons that originally streamed exclusively on Paramount+ before shifting over to Comedy Central for season 3 in late 2025. The reboot was reportedly renewed in late 2025 for a fourth season.

Why is Beavis and Butt-Head coming to Netflix?

As mentioned, this marks the first time the Beavis and Butt-Head series has ever come to Netflix, according to our records dating back to the 2010s, and a surprise given that when we covered the series streaming availability of seasons 1-8 back in 2020, we suggested it was unlikely the series would ever come to Netflix. Of course, the reason was that the series owner, Paramount, was steadily building out its own streaming service and, for the most part, keeping its biggest titles to itself. The streaming wars have since evolved, and we’ve seen many big Paramount+ titles (and titles from its other subsidiaries) licensed to Netflix, often for a few years at a time.

In early 2026, Netflix announced a new deal with Paramount that would bring some of its biggest titles to the streamer, including Watson, SEAL Team, and Mayor of Kingstown. To date, most of those have yet to hit the service, with the first confirmed major title, Lawman: Bass Reeves, touching down on June 1st.

The only caveat to Beavis and Butt-Head’s previous absence from Netflix is the 1996 movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, which has streamed on Netflix US a number of times over the years, including its most recent stint between 2019 and 2020.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new Beavis and Butt-Head on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.