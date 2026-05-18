Spanish Mystery Thriller Series ‘Oasis’ Sets June 2026 Release Date on Netflix

Pack your bags, but watch your back. Netflix is heading to an exclusive Spanish resort this summer in the upcoming teen mystery thriller, Oasis. Hailing from Bambú Producciones—the powerhouse studio behind hits like Cable Girls, High Seas, and The Asunta Case—the new series will officially premiere globally on Netflix on June 19th, 2026.

As we covered in our previous preview back in November of last year, Oasis has been quietly brewing in Spain, promising a gripping “nightmare vacation” scenario. Today, Netflix Spain finally lifted the curtain, giving us an official release date, a shiny new teaser trailer, and a batch of first-look images.

Here is the official logline for the new series:

“When a young woman mysteriously vanishes from a luxury resort, staff and guests alike become suspects — trapped inside until the truth comes out.”

Netflix Spain’s newly dropped teaser trailer perfectly sets the mood for a summer getaway gone horribly wrong. The footage initially lures you in with idyllic, sun-soaked shots of a young friend group living their absolute best lives. We see them sipping cocktails on a luxurious yacht, snorkeling in crystal-clear waters, and partying the night away around a beach bonfire.

A voiceover muses about the desire to escape reality and live in that carefree summer moment forever. However, the dream quickly shatters. The tone shifts dramatically, warning viewers that “suddenly, everything you had a moment ago disappears,” setting the stage for a high-stakes whodunit.

Here’s all the first looks:

Who is behind Oasis on Netflix?

The series was created by a robust writing team consisting of Ramón Campos, Jon de la Cuesta Olaizola, Javier Chacártegui Horrach, David Orea Arribas, and Ricardo Jornet Gallego.

Bambú Producciones is producing the series, with Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, Jon de la Cuesta, and David Pinillos serving as executive producers. If you’re a fan of Spanish Netflix Originals, Bambú is a familiar name, having produced international smash hits like Gran Hotel, Velvet, Cocaine Coast, and Netflix titles like The Asunta Case, The Lady’s Companion, and Netflix’s first-ever scripted Original, The Cable Girls.

Series producer Ramón Campos shared his personal connection to the project, confessing (translated from Spanish):

“When we first started Oasis, I told the Netflix team that I wanted to make a series for my 14-year-old daughters. I wanted a story that speaks to what they are experiencing right now: friendships, secrets, doubts, and those first real decisions that begin to define who you are. The mystery is just the vehicle. Oasis is my way of saying to them: I see you, I understand this moment in your lives, and I want to tell a story that genuinely speaks to you.”

Executive producer Gema R. Neira echoed the excitement about bringing this vision to life:

“It is beautiful to work with such a young, talented, and enthusiastic cast. Watching them grow and enjoy the experience is a true gift. Furthermore, they are joined by highly experienced, veteran actors who provide a more adult counterpoint. It’s the absolute best cast we could have asked for in a project that blurs the lines between an aspirational teen drama and a thriller.”

Who is in the cast of Oasis?

The series features a massive ensemble cast of rising Spanish stars, alongside some very familiar veteran actors. Leading the series are:

Ana Garcés (La Promesa)

(La Promesa) Tomy Aguilera (Welcome to Eden)

(Welcome to Eden) Victoria Kantch (Por tus muertos)

Rounding out the list of guests and resort staff are Manel Duarte, Berta Castañé (Sigue mi voz), Ada Molina, Candela Méndez, Álex Mola (La Calima), Laura Simón (Mar Afuera), Jan Buxaderas (Todos los lados de la cama), Amanda Palomino (Gastronauts), and Blas Polidori (Society of the Snow).

Additionally, the series will feature special appearances from seasoned Spanish actors Unax Ugalde, Alicia Borrachero, Mercedes Sampietro, Verónica Sánchez, and Money Heist fan-favorite Paco Tous.

Oasis carries a 15 rating and spans multiple genres, officially categorized by Netflix as a teen drama, crime thriller, and suspenseful soap.

Will you be checking into the Oasis resort when it drops on Netflix this June? Let us know in the comments below!