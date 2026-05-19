‘Spooky in Love’ TVN K-Drama Starring Park Eun Bin is Coming to Netflix in July 2026

Park Eun Bin will be back on Netflix screens sooner than expected as she leads TVN’s romantic comedy K-drama Spooky in Love. She is joined by Yang Se Jong and Ong Seong Wu, and the series is set to be simulcast on Netflix on July 18, 2026. Here’s everything we know about Spooky in Love on Netflix.

Spooky in Love is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean romantic comedy series directed by Lee Min Soo (Resident Playbook) and written by screenwriter Choi Jung Mi (Shoot My Heart).

It has been reported that Spooky in Love will be released on July 18, 2026, and will be broadcast on TVN and simulcast on Netflix. This means the K-drama will also be released on July 18, 2026 on Netflix.

There will be a total of 12 episodes, with new episodes released on Saturdays and Sundays until the finale on August, 30, 2026.

Each episode will have 70 minute runtime.

What is the plot of Spooky in Love?

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“An investigative occult romance drama about a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership. The heiress is haunted every night by the restless spirits of people who died unjustly, while the prosecutor works tirelessly to solve unsolved murder cases, taking on society’s hidden evils together. “

Who are the cast members of Spooky in Love?

The three lead cast members are confirmed as Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, and Ong Seong Wu.

Par Eun Bin will play Cheon Yeo Ri. She is one of the most popular actresses in South Korea right now and has starred in several beloved K-dramas released on Netflix, including Castaway Diva, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The King’s Affection, and, most recently, The WONDERfools. Park Eun Bin has also starred in other popular K-dramas, including Do You Like Brahms, Hot Stove League, Hello My Twenties, The Ghost Detective, and Judge vs. Judge.

The character has been described as:

“Cheon Yeo Ri is the heiress of one of Korea’s top conglomerates and the CEO of a luxury hotel. With stunning beauty and undeniable aura of wealth, she seems to have everything, but she hides a fatal secret: she can see ghosts. “

Yang Se Jong will play Ma Gang Uk. The actor has only starred in two Netflix series, playing leading roles in Doona and My Country: The New Age. He has also starred in K-dramas such as Dr Romantic, Still 17, Temperature of Love, and Low Life.

The character has been described as:

“Ma Gang Uk is an ace prosecutor with great physique, intelligence, rich emotions, and a just nature who ends up falling in love with a woman who can see ghosts. “

Ong Seong Wu will play Kang Min Hwan. The actor has starred in a handful of Netflix projects, such as K-dramas Boyfriend in Demand and Strong Girl Nam Soon, and movies such as 20th Century Girl and Seoul Vibe. The actor has led K-dramas such as Would You Like a Cup of Coffee, Moment at Eighteen, and More Than Friends. He is also a former main dancer and lead vocalist of the K-pop group WANNA ONE.

The supporting cast has been confirmed as:

Jo Hye Joo as Cheon Ha Ri.

as Cheon Ha Ri. Kim Do Wan as Park Seung Jae.

as Park Seung Jae. Ye Soo Jung as Chairwoman Baek.

as Chairwoman Baek. Cha Mi Kyung as Paeng Myo Sun.

as Paeng Myo Sun. Lee Chang Hoon as Pil Dong.

as Pil Dong. Kim Min Ho as Hyeong Min.

as Hyeong Min. Lee Ho Young.

Are you looking forward to watching Spooky in Love on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below