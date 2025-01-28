‘Beef’ Season 2 on Netflix: Filming Underway & What We Know So Far

From limited series to anthology, Lee Sung Jin’s critically acclaimed and eight Primetime Emmy Award-winning series Beef is receiving a second season with a new cast on Netflix. Filming is officially underway and here’s everything we know so far.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, this new Netflix Original series was produced by A24 Television stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, with their characters going toe-to-toe with each other over the course of 10 episodes following a road rage incident that triggers a petty rivalry.

The series received critical and audience acclaim, with excellent scores across the board on the aggregator sites.

RottenTomatoes Critics Score: 98%

RottenTomatoes Audience Score: 87%

Metacritic: 86/100

IMDb: 8.0/10

Beef is one of many great A24 titles available to stream on Netflix.

Beef Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 29/02/2024)

The renewal for the second season of Beef has been confirmed! On February 26th, the news broke that Beef creator Lee Sung Jin was eyeing up the cast for the second season.

Given how well Beef was praised by audiences and critics and rewarded with eight Primetime Emmys, including the Outstand Limited Series or Anthology Series award, it’s no surprise that Netflix has greenlit a new season.

Backstage at the Emmys, Lee Jung Sin hinted at the future of Beef on Netflix;

“I feel like there are so many paths. It could stay limited, it was a very close-ended story for sure. But if Netflix wanted to continue, it could also be an anthology. It could be many things. It’s up to the great algorithm. We’re all waiting to hear.”

What can we expect from the second season of Beef?

Beef is officially an anthology series! The news is season 2 will be centered around a brand new couple as we say goodbye to Steven Yuen as Danny Cho and Ali Wong as Amy Lau.

Who are the cast members of Beef Season 2?

Multiple names have been confirmed to star in the second season of Beef: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

Cailee Spaeny has had a busy couple of years thanks to starring in some popular films such as Alien: Romulus, Civil War, and Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. Charles Melton is arguably most well known for his time as Reggie Mantle in Riverdale and for starring as Rafe in Bad Boys for Life and Joe Yoo in May December.

Oscar Isaac has been one of the busiest actors in Hollywood thanks to starring in franchises such as Star Wars, Dune, and X-Men. Carey Mulligan recently starred in Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, where she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

Lastly, Youn Yuh-jung has also been cast, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Minari.

What is the production status of Beef Season 2?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Carey Mulligan, while attending Sundance, spoke with Variety’s Tatiana Siegel at VarietyStudio, where she revealed filming is now underway.

“We just started. Almost everything [is different]. But it’s still [creator Lee Sung Jin] being brilliant. It’s a completely new story and if I say anything else then a laser beam will appear on my head. But it’s very exciting.”

Filming will last four months and will end by May 31st, 2025.

When could we see Beef Season 2 on Netflix?

With filming underway until the end of May, a 2025 release looks increasingly less likely. If Beef is to return in 2025, then expect a December release.

A 2026 release is more realistic. For now, we’re awaiting Netflix to make an official announcement on when Beef will return.

Are you looking forward to watching a second season of Beef on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!