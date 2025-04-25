‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Will Head to Netflix In May 2025 For A Limited Time

What’s on Netflix has learned that one of the biggest box office hits of 2024 for Warner Bros. Pictures is making its way to Netflix in the United States in May 2025, serving as a perfect appetizer ahead of the Wednesday season 2 release, which has just been announced for this Summer.

Starting May 6th, Netflix will stream the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice, from 1988, for a limited time. Serving as a direct sequel, the story saw all three generations of the Deetz family return home to the iconic Winter River. Some of the OG actors returned, including Michael Keaton and Cathy O’Hara, with some fresh faces thrown in too.

Not only did the movie receive glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike, but it was also a big hit in theaters, grossing over $450 million.

While not directly tied to Wednesday in any form, the overlaps between the two properties are undeniable. Of course, Jenna Ortega features in both, and the script for the movie comes from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, both integral to Wednesday. Then, of course, you have the overlap in director, with Burton directing all episodes of season 1 and a handful in season 2, and general themes.

Of course, the movie has already been available on Max since December 2024 and PVOD a few months before that, following its initial theatrical release in early September of last year. The addition to Netflix will not impact the movie’s availability on Max. The addition only applies to Netflix in the United States.

The addition to Netflix is a surprise, but not entirely out of step with how Netflix has been releasing recently released Warner Bros. movies in recent months and even years. While there’s no formally announced deal in place, we’ve seen close to a dozen titles from the Hollywood studio land on Netflix in addition to streaming on Max. It started in late 2023 but continued throughout 2024, with an uptick, especially later in the year. Over Christmas, for example, we saw the releases of Dune Part II, Horizon: An American Saga, Furiosa, among other titles, and that trend has continued into 2025 with the recent addition of M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap.

It’s unclear whether current releases like A Minecraft Movie and Sinners will be available on Netflix US at some point later this year, in addition to their release on Max.

Netflix declined to comment on the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout May 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.