Netflix Unexpectedly Adds Latest M. Night Shyamalan Thriller ‘Trap’

Rarely do we get major surprises when it comes to new releases, but today, Netflix added the latest M. Night Shyamalan movie, which hit theaters last summer. Here’s what you need to know.

Note: This addition only applies to Netflix in the United States – availability in other regions will vary.

M. Night Shyamalan, the beloved filmmaker behind hits like Signs, The Village, and The Sixth Sense, has been on a strange career trajectory. After a string of failures from the mid-2000s through the early 2010s, his recent body of work has been mixed, and you can count Trap among those titles. The plot of this particular mystery thriller, which grossed over $85M at the box office, is about a father and daughter who attend a pop concert that turns out to be the location of an FBI sting operation to catch a serial killer.

Featuring signature twists from the writer/director, the movie picked up mostly positive reviews from audiences, although critics weren’t as keen. It sits at 57% on RT as of the time of publishing. Scott Mendelson for The Outside Scoop said, “M. Night Shyamala fights against his more flamboyant nature both as a ‘Made you look!’ prankster and as a ruthlessly nasty, mean storyteller. Trap may be the most weirdly kid-friendly and borderline wholesome movie ever about serial killers.”

The cast for the movie includes:

Josh Hartnett (Cooper, Firefighter)

Ariel Donoghue (Riley, Lady Raven Fan)

Saleka Night Shyamalan (Lady Raven, Famous Singer)

Alison Pill (Rachel, Mother)

Hayley Mills (Dr. Josephine Grant, FBI Profiler)

Jonathan Langdon (Jamie, Concert Vendor)

The movie is now available on Netflix US and continues to stream on Max, which, according to WhenToStream, first appeared on the platform on October 25th, 2024, following its theatrical release in August and PVOD premiere soon after.

The surprise drop wasn’t announced ahead of time for the March 2025 schedule and wasn’t featured in the New & Popular lists, which give an insight into what’s coming up.

However, Netflix acquiring Warner Bros. Pictures movies during their first window isn’t new. As we’ve seen over the past couple of years (traditionally around Christmastime), their most prominent titles in their theatrical slate come to Netflix. In late 2024, that meant that Dune: Part II, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Horizon: An American Saga, and The Watchers joined Netflix for fixed periods of time, with many set to remain on Netflix through Spring and the Summer of this year.

In the case of Trap, Netflix has the rights for three months with a planned removal date of June 11th, 2025.

For all the latest new releases on Netflix, keep checking back here on What’s on Netflix. Are you going to be checking out Trap on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.