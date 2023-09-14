Every Samba Netflix TV Series Viewing Statistic Released

Data transparency has become a hot-button issue in the world of streaming. Thanks to numerous companies and Netflix itself, we’ve got a good idea of what’s working and what’s not in recent years. One of the companies releasing data publicly is Samba TV, and below is a catalog of every Samba TV movie and TV Netflix stat released thus far.

Samba TV has emerged in recent years and is one of the go-to analytics companies. They gather data from select Smart TVs, allowing them to get data from 46M TV devices globally and around 28M TV devices in the United States.

Now, sadly, Samba doesn’t provide a perfect benchmark as many of its released statistics cover different periods of time, which can make a big difference. There’s also a slew of other asterisks that need to be added to their data, including the fact Netflix itself does not endorse it.

While we plan to keep this list updated periodically, the best way to catch new Samba TV stats (or Datecdotes as the Entertainment Strategy Guy dubs them) is via the Samba TV X page.

All the Netflix Samba TV Viewing Statistics

Note: Listed in order of release (newest to oldest) – M defined as million households. Last updated on September 14th, 2023.

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1) Released on Netflix: September 7th, 2023 4 Day Stat: 1.3M Comment : This was down by 13% from the season four debut.

Who is Erin Carter? (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : August 24th, 2023 4 Day Stat: 1.2M



Painkiller (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : August 10th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 1.0M

One Piece (Season 1) Released on Netflix : August 31st, 2023 4 Day Stat : 0.74M Comment : Sacramento brought in the most viewers out of the top 25 DMAs.

Depp vs Heard Released on Netflix : August 16th, 2023 5 Day Stat : 1.1M Comment: Gen Zers were the biggest fans, overindexing by the highest amount.

Quarterback (Season 1) Released on Netflix : July 12th, 2023 5 Day Stat : 1.10M

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1) Released on Netflix : June 29th, 2023 4 Day Stat: 0.89M 6 Day Stat : 1.10M



Black Mirror (Season 6) Released on Netflix : June 15th, 2023 5 Day Stat: 1.1M Comment : Millennial households, Black households, and Hispanic households all over-indexed.

FUBAR (Season 1) Released on Netflix : May 25th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 1.30M 5 Day Stat : 1.90M 15 Day Stat : 2.50M

XO, Kitty (Season 1) Released on Netflix : May 18th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 0.37M

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : May 4th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 1.20M 15 Day Stat : 2.20M Note : 46% of UK households who watched the first ep of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story also watched the Coronation

The Diplomat (Season 1) Released on Netflix : April 20th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 1.30M 15 Day Stat : 2.20M

BEEF (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : April 6th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 1M 15 Days : 2.40M

Love is Blind (Season 4) Released on Netflix : March 24th, 2023 3 Day Stat : 0.54M



The Night Agent (Season 1) Released on Netflix : March 23rd, 2023 4 Day Stat : 2.20M 15 Day Stat : 4.70M

MH370: The Plane that Disappeared (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : March 8th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 1.30M 15 Day Stat : 2.30M

Outer Banks (Season 3) Released on Netflix : February 23rd, 2023 4 Day Stat: 1.60M 15 Day Stat: 2.10M

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : February 22nd, 2023 4 Day Stat: 1.60M 15 Day Stat : 3.60M

You (Season 4) Released on Netflix : February 9th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 1.40M 15 Day Stat : 2.10M

That 90s Show (Season 1) Released on Netflix : January 19th, 2023 4 Days Stat : 1.70M 15 Day Stat : 2.60M



Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) Released on Netflix : January 5th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 1.10M 15 Day Stat : 2.00M

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : December 25th, 2022 8 Day Stat: 1.30M

Emily in Paris (Season 3) Released on Netflix : December 22nd, 2022 7 Day Stat: 1.30M

The Recruit (Season 1) Released on Netflix : December 16th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 1.30 15 Day Stat: 2.40

Harry & Meghan (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : December 8th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 2.10M for part 1, 1.4M for part 2 Comment : “the new series is still more popular than the season five premiere of The Crown”

Wednesday (Season 1) Released on Netflix : November 23rd, 2022 4 Day Stat : 2.50M 15 Day Stat: 5.80M

The Watcher (Season 1) Released on Netflix : October 13th, 2022 4 Day Stat : 2.20M 15 Days Stat : 4.70M

DAHMER (Season 1) Released on Netflix : September 21st, 2022 4 Day Stat : 1.80M 15 Days Stat : 5.10M

Echoes (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : August 19th, 2022 4 Days Stat : 1.0M 15 Days Stat : 2.50M

Uncoupled (Season 1) Released on Netflix : July 29th, 2022 (No longer on Netflix) 4 Day Stat : 0.52m



Keep Breathing (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : July 28th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 1.20M 15 Day Stat : 2.40M

Virgin River (Season 4) Released on Netflix : July 20th, 2022 4 Day Stat : 1.40M 15 Day Stat : 2.50M Comment : The show had one of the highest retention rates with 58% of viewers watching the premiere through to the finale.

Resident Evil (Season 1) Released on Netflix : July 14th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 0.99M# Comment : “The series premiere over-indexed most with Black and Hispanic viewers by +29% and +27%, respectively.”

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2) Released on Netflix : July 1st, 2022 4 Day Stat: 3.20M

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) Released on Netflix : June 22nd, 2022 4 Day Stat : 0.99M 5 Day Stat : 1.20M 14 Day Stat : 1.80M



Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1) Released on Netflix : May 27th, 2022 4 Day Stat : 2.90M 14 Day Stat : 4.53M 31 Day Stat : 5.42M 50 Day Stat : 6.30M

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) Released on Netflix : May 13th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 1.10M 14 Day Stat : 2.60M 31 Day Stat: 3.58M 50 Day Stat : 4.07

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : April 15th, 2022 4 Day Stat : 0.25M 14 Day Stat : 1.10M

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) Released on Netflix : April 6th, 2022 4 Day Stat : 0.70M 6 Day Stat : 0.99M 14 Day Stat: 1.70M 31 Day Stat : 2.03M 50 Day Stat : 2.12M

Bridgerton (Season 2) Released on Netflix : March 25th, 2022 4 Day Stat : 1.60M 14 Day Stat : 3.40M Note : UK households 300K in first 4 days.



Inventing Anna (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : February 11th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 1.60M

Love is Blind (Season 2) Released on Netflix Weekly : February 11th, 2022 6 Day Stat: 0.85M 7 Day Stat: 094M

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) Released on Netflix : January 21st, 2022 3 Day Stat : 2.20M Comment : 756k US households watched Episode 7 (the final episode of Season 4, Part 1) in that same window.

Archive 81 (Season 1) Released on Netflix : January 14th, 2022 14 Day Stat: 1.70M

Cobra Kai (Season 4) Released on Netflix : December 31st, 2021 3 Day Stat : 3M

Emily in Paris (Season 2) Released on Netflix : December 22nd, 2021 4 Day Stat : 0.80M 14 Day Stat : 1.70M Comment : 1.2M finished the finale in the 2-week period.

Lost in Space (Season 3) Released on Netflix : December 1st, 2021 4 Day Stat: 0.24M

Cowboy Bebop Released on Netflix : November 19th, 2021 4 Day Stat : 0.66M 14 Day Stat : 0.98M 31 Days Stat : 1.60M

Hellbound (Season 1) Released on Netflix : November 19th, 2021 4 Day Stat : 0.56M 31 Day Stat : 1.20M

Maid (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : October 1st, 2021 4 Day Stat : 1.00M 31 Day Stat : 4.20M

Midnight Mass (Limited Series) Released on Netflix : September 24th, 2021 4 Day Stat : 0.603M

Never Have I Ever (Season 1) Released on Netflix : April 28th, 2020 4 Day Stat: 0.34M



We’ll keep this post updated over time with new publicly release Samba TV stats as and when we get them. We’ll also be releasing a list of all the movie stats in the coming weeks too!