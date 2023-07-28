One of the Christmas titles headed to Netflix in 2023 will be Best. Christmas. Ever! coming in November 2023. Here’s your rundown of everything we know so far about the new festive title.

What’s on Netflix first reported on the movie being in development back in November 2021 and was eventually confirmed by Netflix (via the trades) in March 2022.

Charles Shyer serves as one of the two main writers on the project alongside Todd Calgi Gallicano. Shyer has been prominent over the past four decades behind hits like Private Benjamin, Father of the Bride, and The Parent Trap.

Directing the movie is Mary Lambert, best known for directing Pet Semetary but also working on a slew of music videos and TV shows.

This is Shyer’s second major Netflix Christmas movie following the release of The Noel Diary, one of the main 2022 Christmas releases. This is also the second Christmas Netflix movie for Lambert too, who was behind A Castle for Christmas, released in 2021.

The movie was filmed in Utah in early 2022. The town of Payson was reportedly the main hub of filming for the movie. It’s the same state that was used to film Falling for Christmas.









When will Best. Christmas. Ever! release on Netflix?

After being left out of the 2022 lineup, we suspected it would arrive for Christmas 2023.

That was confirmed in January 2023 when Netflix unveiled much of its 2023 English-language slate.

We’ve since had confirmation that the movie will be arriving on Netflix globally on Thursday, November 16th, 2023.

What’s the plot of Best. Christmas. Ever!?

Here’s the official synopsis for the new movie:

“Every Christmas, Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte, her husband Rob, and their family on Jackie’s and her husband Valentino’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, Charlotte seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s “perfect” life can’t possibly be that perfect. But in her overzealous attempt to expose Jackie, Charlotte nearly ruins Christmas for both families and must team up with her old friend to put the pieces back together.”

Who is in the cast of Best. Christmas. Ever!?

Deadline first revealed the cast for the movie in March 2022 with the four main cast members confirmed to be:

Brandy Norwood (I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) as Jackie

(I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) as Jackie Heather Graham (Austin Powers, Boogie Nights) as Charlotte

(Austin Powers, Boogie Nights) as Charlotte Jason Biggs (American Pie, Orange is the New Black) as Rob who is Charlotte’s husband

(American Pie, Orange is the New Black) as Rob who is Charlotte’s husband Matt Cedeño (Power) as Valentino who is Jackie’s Husband.

Brandy notably shared a picture of the main cast together in late March:

Get ready for the Best Christmas Ever! I’m excited to join this phenomenal cast for this @netflix holiday film ♥️🎁 https://t.co/QOp91jJc0e pic.twitter.com/OkGKZg1BMa — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) March 22, 2022

What's on Netflix has also confirmed the following actors and actresses to be appearing in the

Madison Skye Validum (Ivy and Bean) will play Beatrix

(Ivy and Bean) will play Beatrix Abby Villasmil (Heart of Christmas)

Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, Steve Berman, David Wulf, Charles Shyer, and Todd Calgi Gallicano all serve as executive producers on the project. Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA) is behind the movie for Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Best. Christmas. Ever! on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.