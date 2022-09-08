What’s Coming to Netflix for Christmas 2022

The Christmas season will soon be upon us, and Netflix will be premiering many new Netflix Original Christmas movies and shows to celebrate the time of year. Here’s an early preview of every known upcoming Netflix Original Christmas title set to release in 2022 and all those in development for 2023 and beyond.

If you want to dive into Netflix’s entire Christmas catalog, head to our A-Z list of what’s streaming in the US or use Netflix categories to sift through all the Christmas content.

As we come closer to the holiday season, we’ll be maintaining a new on Netflix for Christmas list, so treat this as a preview but we will be updating as and when new titles get announced.

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Christmas Episode in Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: November 1st

A whole new season of the DreamWorks Television series Gabby’s Dollhouse will be touching down on November 1st, and within this season will be a Christmas episode.

Here’s what little information we have so far on the new holiday episode:

“In a meow-gical holiday moment, Gabby and Pandy decorate the dollhouse and help Santa Kitty and their Kitty reindeer save Christmas in Gabby’s Dollhouse!”

The Claus Family 2

Coming to Netflix: November 8th

Ruben Vandenborre is back to direct the second Dutch-language Netflix Christmas franchise entry aimed at families and kids.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“Santa’s one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl’s letter with a special holiday wish.”

The good news is that we’re getting even more Claus Family in the future, with a third movie filming, and it will no doubt hit the service in 2023.

Falling for Christmas

Coming to Netflix: November 10th

One of two Lindsay Lohan movies coming to Netflix exclusively over the next two years is Falling for Christmas.

Here’s what you can expect from this year’s holiday-themed movie:

“A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: November 18th

Note: Only applies to Netflix US

Not only is Netflix US getting weekly episodes of the brand new season of The Great British Baking Show (The Great British Bake-Off to others) but we’ll also be getting two Christmas specials.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Christmas specials for 2022:

“Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.”

The Noel Diary

Coming to Netflix: November 24th

Charles Shyer, best known for his movies such as The Parent Trap, Father of the Bridge, and Private Benjamin, will be making his Netflix debut with The Noel Diary.

The movie revolves around a man returning home around the holiday season to settle his estranged mother’s estate. While there, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and of a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own.

Among the cast for the show includes Justin Hartley, James Remar, and Bonnie Bedelia.

Christmas With You

Coming to Netflix: November 24th

Lucifer’s Aime Garcia and Scooby-Doo’s Freddie Prinze Jr. will headline this new family comedy set in the holiday season.

Garcia plays a pop star who’s got a career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds inspiration and a shot of love.

The movie was filmed in New York City in November 2021.

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Coming to Netflix: December 16th

Hidden in a Variety reveal back in August 2022, it was announced that How To Ruin Christmas would return for a third season in the middle of December.

The South African series debuted in 2020 and received a follow-up last year.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Coming to Netflix: December 2nd

Netflix’s major animated project for Christmas 2022 comes from Stephen Donnely and the UK company, Timeless Films.

It’s another take on the familiar Charles Dicken’s tale, which every streamer has almost adapted at this point. Netflix describes this adaptation as a “supernatural, time-traveling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story”.

Among the voice cast that feature in the movie includes Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman, and Johnny Flynn.

Untitled Brazillian Christmas Movie

Status: Expected to arrive in 2022

Gessica Kayane, Sergio Malheiros, and Vera Fischer are set to feature in an untitled holiday comedy Christmas movie that was announced to release this year.

Vim anunciar a produção do meu mais novo filme 🇧🇷 brasileiro 🇧🇷 de 🎄 Natal 🎄, uma comédia que estreia em ✨ 2022 ✨. Com @gessicakayane @SergioMalheiros e @VeraFischer. pic.twitter.com/hd7gVwL1vK — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) November 19, 2021

Christmas Movies in Development at Netflix (Release Dates TBD)

Best. Ever. Christmas.

Heather Graham, Jason Biggs, and Brandy Norwood are lined up for this upcoming holiday rom-com where “Friendships are put to the ultimate test over a boastful Holiday Newsletter.”

The movie is being written and produced by Charles Shyer, who was featured in this list earlier for The Noel Diary. Production took place on the movie earlier in 2022.

That Christmas

From the studio that worked on Ron’s Gone Wrong will come That Christmas as part of a slew of new animated titles from Europe.

Based on the children’s books Empty Stocking, Snow Day, and That Christmas by Richard Curtis, here’s what you can expect from this new Netflix holiday title:

“Three interwoven stories take place in a coastal town in the days leading up to Christmas. Entwined tales about love and loneliness, family and friends, and Santa Claus making a big mistake.”

Auntie Claus

Kenny Ortega is involved with this adaptation of the Elise Primavera Christmas-based novels but it’s unclear where the movie is in production, having been announced over three years ago.

Set to be a comedy musical with Athena Films producing, the musical is centered around Sophie, a little girl who discovers that her aunt is Santa Claus’ manager at the North Pole.

Humbug

Status: Unknown

First announced in 2018, this movie has been in development now for nearly 7 years, having previously been set up at Universal before Netflix scooped it up.

It’s described as a “contemporary retelling” of Charles Dickens’ tale A Christmas Carol. It’ll focus on a wealthy real estate mogul is shown a path to redemption by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Ice Cube has been involved at all stages of the project and was attached to star four years ago when it was announced but beyond this initial announcement, it’s unclear whether it’ll ever see the light of day.

Delivery by Christmas

Status: Expected to arrive in 2022 or 2023.

Polish Christmas was announced earlier in 2022 and is expected to arrive by the holidays. It’s directed by Aleksandra Kułakowska and Maciej Prykowski.

Here’s how Netflix described the project:

“The romantic film comedy Delivery by Christmas, in which a thirty-year-old courier has to save Christmas, will entertain, surprise, and make you cry.”

Those are some of the biggest upcoming Christmas titles but in the interest of time, here are some of the holiday movies and shows coming soon to Netflix:

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm – British Christmas movie written and directed by Debbie Isitt, the creator of Nativity!. This is likely to have a 2022 release date.

– British Christmas movie written and directed by Debbie Isitt, the creator of Nativity!. This is likely to have a 2022 release date. I Hate Christmas – Italian-language comedy series starring Pilar Fogliati about a young woman looking for love at the holidays.

– Italian-language comedy series starring Pilar Fogliati about a young woman looking for love at the holidays. Quartermaster – An action thriller from Marc Platt Productions set during Christmas time. Drew Pearce to write and direct.

– An action thriller from Marc Platt Productions set during Christmas time. Drew Pearce to write and direct. Reliving Christmas – Spanish language holiday movie starring Ana Brenda Contreras and Mauricio Ochmann.

– Spanish language holiday movie starring Ana Brenda Contreras and Mauricio Ochmann. The Thanksgiving Dinner – Based on a true story, this State Street Pictures movie will feature on Wanda Dench who texted the wrong number with an invitation to Thanksgiving.

– Based on a true story, this State Street Pictures movie will feature on Wanda Dench who texted the wrong number with an invitation to Thanksgiving. Untitled Prentice Penny Christmas Movie – “holiday film with magical elements” from Chernin Entertainment.

For more Christmas movies goodness, we’d recommend following SleepyKittyPaw on Twitter, an account dedicated to all things Christmas 365 days a year.