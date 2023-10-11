New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: October 11th, 2023

Happy Wednesday! Welcome to your first roundup of what’s been added so far to Netflix US this week, where many interesting new releases have been added. Below, we’ll tackle all the new movies and series added, plus dive into the top 10 movies and series in the Netflix top 10s.

Lots still to come to Netflix this week, particularly if you’re looking for more horror goodness. Coming up tomorrow is The Fall of the House of Usher, the new and final series from Mike Flanagan to come exclusively to Netflix.

On the removals front, today is your last day to watch the Netflix Original horror movie Kuntilanak which is departing tomorrow. Other titles set to be removed in the coming days also include Alice Junior, Half & Half, and One on One.

Best New Netflix Movies and Series for October 11th

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: R.J. Cutler

Cast: Allen Gladstone

Runtime: 46 mins

I am a glutton when it comes to documentaries or biopics on companies that have a spectacular rise and even more spectacular fall which is why topping the list today is the new series called Big Vape that comes from the director of The World According to Dick Cheney and The War Room.

While the tobacco industry has been in sustained decline (mostly by design) in its place in recent years has been the vape industry, which was led by the Silicon Valley start-up Juul. It looked like it was unstoppable until a number of events kickstarted its dramatic decline.

It Follows (2014)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: David Robert Mitchell

Cast: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi

Writer: David Robert Mitchell

Runtime: 100 min / 1h 40m

Next up, for those looking for a horror, one of the best mystery thrillers from the past decade just landed on Netflix.

Northern Lights Films produced the indie horror on a tiny budget of about a million and went on to gross 21 times that at the box office. Critics absolutely adored it, with the movie boasting an 83 on Metacritic and an even juicier 95% on RottenTomatoes.

The plot revolves around a young woman who is followed by an unknown supernatural force after a sexual encounter.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (October 9-11)

5 New Movies Added

After (2019) – PG-13 – English – Wholesome college freshman Tessa Young thinks she knows what she wants out of life, until she crosses paths with complicated bad boy Hardin Scott.

– PG-13 – English – Wholesome college freshman Tessa Young thinks she knows what she wants out of life, until she crosses paths with complicated bad boy Hardin Scott. Bleach (2018) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – When high schooler Ichigo is suddenly given reaper abilities, he really wants to give the powers back. But he’ll have to reap some souls first.

– TV-14 – Japanese – When high schooler Ichigo is suddenly given reaper abilities, he really wants to give the powers back. But he’ll have to reap some souls first. Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023) – TV-Y – English – When dinosaur eggs at T-Rex Ranch mysteriously go missing, a park ranger asks Blippi and his best friend, Meekah, to track them down before they hatch.

– TV-Y – English – When dinosaur eggs at T-Rex Ranch mysteriously go missing, a park ranger asks Blippi and his best friend, Meekah, to track them down before they hatch. It Follows (2014) – R – English

– R – English Once Upon a Star (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai – In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films.

6 New TV Series Added

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In this docuseries, a scrappy electronic cigarette startup becomes a multibillion-dollar company until an epidemic causes its success to go up in smoke.

– TV-MA – English – In this docuseries, a scrappy electronic cigarette startup becomes a multibillion-dollar company until an epidemic causes its success to go up in smoke. DI4RIES (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian – First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends and feuds with rivals. Mornings in the school and afternoons by the coast — every day is full of surprises!

– TV-14 – Italian – First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends and feuds with rivals. Mornings in the school and afternoons by the coast — every day is full of surprises! Krish, Trish & Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi – The beloved trio of animal storytellers relates the stirring history of India’s fight for freedom through true-life tales of courage and sacrifice.

– TV-14 – Hindi – The beloved trio of animal storytellers relates the stirring history of India’s fight for freedom through true-life tales of courage and sacrifice. Last One Standing (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – They’re comedians starring in a thrilling drama, but if their jokes don’t land in the unscripted scenes, they’re off the show. Let the mayhem begin!

– TV-MA – Japanese – They’re comedians starring in a thrilling drama, but if their jokes don’t land in the unscripted scenes, they’re off the show. Let the mayhem begin! Pact of Silence (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A big-time social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth — and revenge.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A big-time social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth — and revenge. Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – To win a life-changing prize, couples embark on a journey to an earthly paradise and confront challenges… with the assistance of their mothers-in-law.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for October 11th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Beckham American Made 2 Lupin Ma 3 Love Is Blind Fair Play 4 The Great British Bake Off Reptile 5 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Get Out 6 Sex Education Us 7 Strong Girl Nam-soon Casper 8 Virgin River Nowhere 9 Encounters Ballerina 10 Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs The Little Rascals

