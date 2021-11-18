Netflix Reportedly Reteaming with Charles Shyer for ‘Best Christmas Ever’

Netflix is currently working on a slew of Christmas projects for 2022 and among them, according to a report from ProductionWeekly, it’ll be reteaming with Father of the Bride director Charles Shyer on a new Christmas romance that’s due to begin production in early 2022 called Best Christmas Ever.

Listed in issue 1273 of ProductionWeeky, the new movie is reportedly set to begin production in February 2022 with Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano both set to write on the project.

Shyer, who will also serve as a producer on the project, is perhaps best known for his work on the 2004 movie Alfie, the 1980 movie Private Benjamin and two of the defining comedy movies of the 1990s in the form of Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie from an early synopsis:

“Charlotte Sanders and her family unexpectedly end up spending Christmas with Jackie Jennings, her best friend from college. Charlotte is not thrilled.

She’s certain that Christmas with Jackie (whose life is about as perfect as it gets) will only point out all the things missing in her own life. However, Jackie’s warmth, generosity and positive outlook give Charlotte a whole new perspective on life.”

On an IMDb entry for the project (where the name of the movie is stylized Best. Christmas. Ever.) it states the movie is about friendships that are “put to the ultimate test over a boastful Holiday Newsletter.”

Brad Krevoy is on board to produce Best Christmas Ever. The prolific producer has seen over 100 TV and movie projects released with his name attached including many on Netflix. Two of said projects are being released for Christmas 2021 including A Castle for Christmas and The Princess Switch 3. He’s also currently involved with the upcoming Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie.

Charles Shyer is currently hard at work on The Noel Diary, an upcoming Christmas movie in which he’s directing. That project was announced back in August 2020 and filmed throughout 2021.

Shyer also worked as an executive producer on the third Father of the Bride entry which was released exclusively on Netflix’s YouTube channel last year although many wish it was a third feature film.

We’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more on Best Christmas Ever as and when we get it.