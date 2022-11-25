Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: Thanksgiving 2022

This past week on Netflix has seen the arrival of the long-anticipated Wednesday series with Tim Burton. Other new shows include a steamy Korean thriller, a space docuseries featuring the voice of god, some reality TV, and a Colombian drama with 61 episodes to keep you busy this Thanksgiving weekend.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week

Wednesday (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Horror | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan

Making his official television and Netflix debut is Beetlejuice and Batman director Tim Burton! The Wednesday series has been one of the most anticipated on Netflix this year, and we expect it to be one of the most popular.

Thanks to her emerging psychic abilities, and that no high school can contain her, Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, the school for the supernatural. Upon. arriving, a challenge presents itself to Wednesday, to solve the mystery behind whatever is responsible for the monstrous killing spree in Jericho, the town next nearby.

Somebody (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller| Runtime: 55 Minutes

Cast: Kim Young Kwang, Kang Hae Lim, Kim Yong Ji, Kim So0 Yeon, Choi Yoo Ha

Somebody is one of the most violent, and one of the steamiest k-dramas Netflix has ever released on the service.

When a software developer creates a dating app that a serial killer uses to find his next targets, she’s drawn into a dark world of romance and murder.

Our Universe (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Narrator: Morgan Freeman

Featuring the dulcet tones of Morgan Freeman, Our Universe takes you on a cosmic adventure that takes place over the course of billions of years, starting from the big bang, the formation of the galaxies, and our solar system.

Love Island USA (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 22

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 63 Minutes

Despite being a Peacock Original, the first season of Love Island USA has still found its way to Netflix. Not much more needs to be said about Love Island than its simple concept; a group of beautiful singles must find love in their tropical paradise if they are to win a cash grand prize.

The Unbroken Voice (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 61

Genre: Drama, Romantic | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Cast: Mariana Gómez, José Ramón Barreto, Yuri Vargas, Juan Sebastián Calero, Luis Eduardo Motoa,

With a 51 minutes runtime and 61 episodes, if Netflix subscribers fall in love with The Unbroken Voice then there will be some huge numbers in the top ten list next week.

Against all odds, a young Arelys Henao pursues her dream of a singing career in this music-packed drama inspired by the Colombian icon’s early life.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!