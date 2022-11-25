‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed

We’re well under a month from returning to Paris to catch up with the latest goings on with Emily in the French capital. Anticipation for the next season is building, and we can now bring you all the episode titles that may give you a tease about what’s to come.

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for the third season of Emily in Paris, set to hit Netflix on December 21st globally:

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Episode Titles for Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 3

Episode 301 – I Have Two Lovers

Episode 302 – What It’s All About…

Episode 303 – Coo D’état

Episode 304 – Live from Paris It’s Emily Cooper

Episode 305 – Ooo La La Liste

Episode 306 – Ex-en-Provence

Episode 307 – How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days

Episode 308 – Fashion Victim

Episode 309 – Love Is in the Air

Episode 310 – Charade

The writers for season 3 include Grant Sloss, Alison Brown, Joe Murphy, and Sarah Choi, all of which have written for the show before.

As you may know, more Emily in Paris will continue beyond season 3. It was renewed for a fourth season, and we’ll have more coverage as soon as possible.

We’ll soon be updating our main preview for Emily in Paris season 3 and will also include a full list of all the writers and directors involved in the third season.

Are you looking forward to watching Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.