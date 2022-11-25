6 Best New Shows Coming to Netflix in December 2022

Another month of goodies awaits, and December 2022 will be packed as Netflix stacks its lineup for Christmas. With dozens of new series and movies on the way, you may be looking for the best of the best. Here’s the series we’re most looking forward to throughout December 2022.

All the series featured below are global Netflix Originals, meaning you can watch these regardless of where you live.

Firefly Lane (Season 2 Part 1)

Coming to Netflix: December 2nd

Netflix’s feel-good series akin to the likes of Virgin River and Ginny & Georgia, will finally return and sees Kate and Tully’s relationship potentially put at risk after a mistake threatens to tear them apart.

If you haven’t heard, season 2 of Firefly Lane will be the final season, with the final batch of episodes set to release in early 2023.

Hot Skull

Coming to Netflix: December 2nd, 2022

Every month, we look for an international title that has the potential to cross international borders and become a global Netflix hit. Next month, our money is on Hot Skull, the new Turkish sci-fi movie that’s akin to HBO’s The Last of Us and Bird Box in the premise.

The show’s premise is that it’s set in a world shaken by an epidemic of madness that spreads through verbal speech. The story focuses on Murat, seemingly immune from the virus, and his search for the secret of his mysterious immunity by leaving a safe zone and embarking on an adventure within the ruins of Istanbul.

Treason (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: December 26th

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is no longer on Netflix after Disney clawed back the rights earlier this year. Still, thankfully, Cox is set to return in a Netflix Original title in the form of a new British political thriller series set to debut on boxing day.

Throughout the five-episode mini-series, you’ll follow an MI6 agent’s bright future that takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life.

Alongside Cox in the series stars Oona Chaplin, Olga Kurylenko, Ciaran Hinds, and Tracy Ifeachor.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: December 25th

Wonder how the first ever Witcher came into being? You’ll see that scenario play out in the new miniseries spin-off to The Witcher, which debuts on Christmas Day.

Set 1,200 years before the events of the mothership series, Blood Origin depicts the creation of the first Witcher and the events that lead up to the highly referenced Conjunction of the Spheres.

Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Minnie Driver, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Lenny Henry star.

Whether this series delights or disappoints isn’t quite known. Our friends at Redanian Intelligence have reported reshoots and a reduction in episode count, plus the fact the main series for The Witcher is under a cloud with the departure of Henry Cavill.

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: December 21st

Emily in Paris is back for another 10 episodes in the week leading up to Christmas.

Here’s what you can expect from the next outing:

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Of course, if you’re worried about season 3 of Emily in Paris being the final outing, you can be reassured given that it’s been given a fourth season.

The Glory (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Among the new Korean dramas coming to Netflix in December 2022, our most anticipated is the new title from writer Kim Eun-sook who is behind Lovers in Paris, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Mr. Sunshine.

Our current intel is that this series will debut on December 30th, although Netflix has yet to confirm officially.

Here’s the official logline for the new series featuring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Lim Ji-yeon:

“After a childhood marked by pain and violence, a woman puts a carefully planned revenge scheme in motion.”

What new series are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.