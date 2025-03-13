Netflix News Black Mirror

‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Confirms April 2025 Netflix Release, Bandersnatch Follow-up & First Looks

23 new pictures and a new trailer ahead of the series big April 10th return.

Black Mirror Season Seven First Look

Picture: Netflix

Over the past week, small teases for the seventh season of Netflix’s flagship series Black Mirror have been released. After rumors of an April 2025 release date, that’s now been into reality with the streamer confirming the dystopian series’ big return for all six episodes on April 10th. 

In recent days, Netflix has been updating the Black Mirror page with new assets and adding just a few of the big names set to feature in season 7 to the overall cast list on the show. As already announced, 80 cast members will feature in the seventh season, including Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Asim Chaudhry, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, and Chris O’Dowd. 

Netflix announced several new cast members today, with most returning from the interactive special Bandersnatch, including:

  • Michele Austin (Hard Truths)
  • Ben Bailey Smith (David Brent: Life on the Road)
  • Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing)
  • Josh Finan (Say Nothing)
  • James Nelson-Joyce (The Outlaws)
  • Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Jay Simpson (Pride & Prejudice, The Holiday)
  • Michael Workéyè (This Is Going to Hurt)

A release date has been imminent for a while, following some new pictures and cover art going up on the Netflix page for Black Mirror. This included a new note, written in binary, of course, that, when translated, says: You’re Not Ready.

“You’Re Not Ready”: Black Mirror Teases Imminent Season 7 Announcement With Hidden Message

If you happen to be in Paris or London in the coming weeks you have a chance to catch the show’s creator Charlie Brooker and executive producer Jessica Rhoades speaking and providing an exclusive first glimpse in the coming weeks. The pair will present the show at SERIES MANIA in late March and at BFI Southbank in early April. 

Let’s take a look at all the new first looks beginning with the first look trailer:

We also have 22 new pictures from the new season, but Netflix has only given us some clues as to which episode is which, thanks to the filenames and some guessing on our part! Remember, directing this season are Toby Haynes, David Slade, Haolu Wang, Ally Pankiw and directing duo Luke Taylor and Chris Barret.

Episode 1 

This episode stars Chris O’Dowd, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Rashida Jones. 

Black Mirror N S7 E1 00 12 48 11V2

Black Mirror N S7 E1 00 20 53 06V2

Bm7 Unit 00728 Rt

Episode 2

Bm7 Unit 01701 Rt

Bm7 Unit 01784 Rt

 

Episode 3

Black Mirror N S7 E3 00 52 01 23V2 Copy

Black Mirror N E3 00 01 23V2

Black Mirror N E3 00 52 01 23V2

A 0063C006 240612 154357 H1C1T.1423979V2

Episode 4 – Bandersnatch Follow-up 

Bm7 Unit 00376 Rt

 

Black Mirror U S7 E4 00 15 51 06

Bm7 Unit 01034 Rt

Bandersnatch Follow Up

Episode 5 

Black Mirror N S7 E5 00 08 53 02V2

Bm7 Unit 00594 Rt

Episode 6 – USS Callister Sequel

Serving as the long-awaited return to USS Callister that first premiered in season 3, Cristin Milioti will be returning as Nanette Cole, Billy Magnussen as Karl, Milanka Brooks as Elena, and Osy Ikhile as Nate. 

Black Mirror Season Seven Release Date Confirmed

Bm7 Usscallister Unit 01158 Rt

Black Mirror N S7 E6 00 24 43 00

Black Mirror N S7 E6 00 40 59 16

Black Mirror N S7 E6 00 04 14 21

Ones that we haven’t been able to place yet include:

Bm7 Unit 01744 Rt2

Are you looking forward to the big return of Black Mirror season 7 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

