On Record / Bodkin: Everything We Know About Netflix’s New Comedy Thriller Series

Netflix has confirmed that On Record, also known as Bodkin, is a go following our exclusive reporting in May 2022. With the lid now lifted on Higher Ground Productions’ new series and some of the cast announced, here’s everything we know so far about Netflix’s On Record.

As mentioned, we first reported on the series back on May 25th in 2022, where we gave a broad outline of who’s involved with the project and what it’s about.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Before we get dug in, it’s worth noting that the series title is subject to change, and On Record is just a working title for now. Numerous sources point to the show being 7 episodes in length and that it’s a limited series.

Here’s what the series is about:

“BODKIN [On Record] is a darkly comedic thriller about a motely crew of pdcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal irish town. But once they start pulling threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction – about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves – the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.”

Who’s behind On Record on Netflix?

Jez Scharf will serve as the lead writer for the series and be a showrunner alongside Alex Metcalf. Scharf is perhaps best known for his writing on shorts, including Mister Biscuits and The Undream. Metcalf has been involved in several high-profile projects, including serving as executive producer on The Loudest Voice and HBO’s Sharp Objects. He also served as co-producer on Kingdom, which came to Netflix globally after being licensed for a fixed period of time until May 2021.

Mike O’Leary also serves as a writer on the project.

Tonia Davis from Higher Ground Productions serves as executive producer who has been involved with Higher Ground’s Netflix output over the past few years, including credits on We The People, Waffles + Mochi, and Rustin.

Higher Ground Productions is the production company run by Barack and Michelle Obama and are working on a suite of upcoming Netflix projects, with Bodkin / On Record marking their first major drama series for the streamer.

Wild Atlantic Pictures and Wiip are also attached as production companies to the project.

Serving as the lead director on the project is Nash Edgerton, best known for Gringo, The Square, and The Magician. Bronwen Hughes and Johnny Allan will also share directing duties. Cathal Watters serves as director of photography.

Who’s starring in Netflix’s On Record series?

Alongside the announcement on June 17th which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, we got word of the first five casting additions for the project.

Will Forte (best known for MacGruber and The Last Man on Earth) will play Gilbert Power, described as an “American podcaster on the hunt for his next big story. Originally from Chicago, Gilbert’s family emigrated from Cork and is hoping to discover his Irish roots.”

Siobhan Cullen (best known for The Dry) is in a professional crisis as the series kicks off. Her character, Dove, is described as “A hard-nosed investigative journalist with a fine-tuned bullshit detector and a healthy disdain for authority and hypocrisy.”

Robyn Cara (best known for playing Kayla in Ackley Bridge) will play Emmy, the researcher on Gilbert’s podcast project responsible for making sure things run smoothly. However, Emmy is struggling to find her own voice.

David Wilmot (best known for Anna Karenina and the Max series Lies We Tell) plays Seamus Gallagher, a man who can turn on the charm when it serves his needs; however, he can just as quickly snap into outbursts of violence when he feels he is being threatened.

Finally, rounding out the main cast, we have Chris Walley (best known for The Last Voyage of the Demeter) playing the role of Sean O’Shea, described as a local from the village of Bodkin and a typical Irish country lad. He also is wrapped up in some pretty shady business.

What’s on Netflix has also confirmed some of the other recurring, main, and guest actors/actresses to feature:

David Pearse (FBI: International) as Frank

(FBI: International) as Frank Clodagh Mooney Duggan (Red Election) as Mary

(Red Election) as Mary Pano Masti (Payback) as Pablo

(Payback) as Pablo Charlie Kelly (The Dublin Murders) as Fintan

(The Dublin Murders) as Fintan Peter Bankolé (Peaky Blinders) as Charles

(Peaky Blinders) as Charles Seán Óg Cairns (Find Me In Paris) as Garda Eoin

(Find Me In Paris) as Garda Eoin Amy Conroy (Holding) as Fagan

(Holding) as Fagan Mary O’Driscol (Smother, The Visit) as Margaret

(Smother, The Visit) as Margaret Frank Melia (The General, Love & Friendship) as Colm

(The General, Love & Friendship) as Colm Norma Sheahan (Primeval) as Dot

(Primeval) as Dot Claire J Loy (The Gates) as Breeda Gleeson

(The Gates) as Breeda Gleeson Sabine Timoteo

Where is On Record/Bodkin in production?

According to multiple production listings seen by What’s on Netflix, the project is due to get underway on June 27, 2022, and film in both Dublin and West Cork in Ireland.

For those who don’t know, West Cork is a remote part of Ireland often referred to as one of the last bastions of “old Ireland.”

Southern Star in Ireland also reported that an open casting call was being held for the production on June 14th. They also cite that some of the filming will be taking place at will take place in Union Hall and also in Glandore for the seven-part contemporary drama.

ADVERTISING

Production continued throughout the rest of the summer of 2022 and wrapped at some point in November 2022.

We’ve managed to get some of the behind-the-scenes pictures for a major scene that occurred at Union Hall in West Cork, Ireland. The sequence had large crowd scenes filling the streets for a Halloween Carnival, with dancing witches, wolves, skeletons, and large moving mannequins.

The series was also mentioned in Netflix’s environment report for 2022 for being “the first ever production in Ireland to use a hybrid generator and to use renewable diesel.”

Are you looking forward to On Record/Bodkin coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.