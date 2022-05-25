‘Bodkin’: Team Behind ‘Mare of Easttown’ Producing Comedy Series for Netflix

Netflix is set to produce and release a new darkly comedic thriller series called Bodkin from Mare of Easttown producer Wiip the team who has produced Mare of Easttown for HBO and Higher Ground Productions which is the production company run by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Wiip is behind the project who are best known for their work on shows like HBO’s Mare of Easttown and Apple’s Dickinson. They’re producing alongside Higher Ground Productions, founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, which is the production company behind numerous titles on Netflix via their comprehensive output deal.

Jez Scharf will serve as the lead writer for the series and also be involved as showrunner alongside Alex Metcalf.

Scharf is perhaps best known for his writing on shorts including Mister Biscuits and The Undream.

Metcalf has been involved in a slew of high-profile projects including serving as executive producer on The Loudest Voice and HBO’s Sharp Objects. He also served as co-producer on Kingdom which came to Netflix globally after being licensed for a fixed period of time (it was licensed until May 2021.)

Tonia Davis from Higher Ground Productions serves as executive producer who was involved with Higher Grounds Netflix output including We The People, Waffles + Mochi, and the yet-to-be-released Rustin movie.

What’s Bodkin on Netflix about?

The series is about a motley crew of podcasters setting out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town.

Once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction – about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves – the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.

The show focuses on Dove who hails from Dublin, Ireland. She’s described as a “truth-seeking missile” and a “hard-nosed investigative journalist with a fine-tuned bullshit detector”. As the series begins, we’ll see Dove in a professional crisis.

When will Bodkin be in production?

The show is currently set to get filming in Ireland from June 2022. We’re told the show will be in production for around 5 months and wrap sometime in November 2022. That’d mean we’d likely see the show land on Netflix in 2023 at the earliest.

Netflix did not provide any comment on the project when asked for comment.

If you want to see what else Obama’s Higher Ground Productions is cooking up for Netflix with their overall deal with the service, view our preview of their output here.

For more on Netflix’s comedy show output over the next few years, find our list here.

Do you like the sound of this new comedy series? Let us know in the comments down below.