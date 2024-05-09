First Look at Geralt’s New Outfit in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Revealed

The fourth season of Netflix’s The Witcher has been filming for some time already, and fans are eager to see how Liam Hemsworth looks in his Geralt attire. As a reminder, Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as the titular Witcher after Cavill exited the series after three seasons.

Hemsworth will take on the swords and the white wig for the final two seasons that have already been officially renewed and will be filmed back-to-back starting from April 2024.

Netflix announced that production had gotten underway on April 18th with a big table read. Filming on season 4 is expected to be done back to back with season 5 with the wrap date planned for October 31st, 2024.

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 18, 2024

Geralt’s new outfit revealed

The news comes from Redanian Intelligence, who managed to get a rather close photo of Joel Adrian, Liam Hemsworth’s stunt double, in full Geralt costume. We can see him rocking a black croc leather jacket, which is completely new as well as the rest of the outfit which seems made from already established costume parts Henry Cavill wore in the previous seasons. Only the belt is also new.

The scene itself was filmed near Midhurst, West Sussex. It was Geralt of Rivia fighting a bunch of bandits. Perhaps that could be the opening of Season 4, establishing new Geralt’s fighting skills. In another shot, we can see Geralt’s sword covered in blood and one of the bandit stunt guys’ throat slashed.

Hemsworth himself wasn’t present when photographers showed up. He isn’t doing all of his stunts and fighting like Henry Cavill did, so we have only the stunt double captured on camera instead. Joel Adrian played a witcher called Hemrik in Season 2 and did various stunt work in Season 3. Now, he is promoted to the person we’ll see on screen when Geralt of Rivia is fighting.













In any case, the first look photo of Liam Hemsworth exists, and we can only hope that Netflix drops it sooner rather than later.

In other The Witcher news, we just recently reported that two spin-offs have been scrapped and in an interview with Collider last week, Freya Allen implored fans of the show to give Liam Hemsworth a chance in his new role, telling the outlet, “I don’t want to speak for him, but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s really wanting to try and bring the heart. He’s been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role. But I’m really excited to see what he does. And he’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?”

Do you like the new outfit? Let us know in the comments!