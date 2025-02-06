‘Can This Love Be Translated?’ Netflix K-Drama Rom-Com: Q4 2025 Release & First Look

Can This Love Be Translated? has amassed an amazing ensemble cast that Netflix subscribers will get to watch in action in late 2025. Here’s everything we know so far about Can This Love Be Translated? on Netflix.

Can This Love Be Translated? is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series written by the Hong Sisters Jung Eun and Mi Ran and directed by Yoo Young Eun.

Filming will not end until February 2025, so we’ll likely see the K-drama on Netflix sometime in Q3 or Q4 of 2025.

What is the plot of Can This Love Be Translated??

We have a synopsis for the K-drama below:

“Joo Ho-jin, a talented multilingual interpreter, finds himself thrust into the role of personal interpreter for the renowned actress Cha Moo-hee. Despite their differing views on love, their interactions brim with comedic misunderstandings. Yet, as they spend more time together, their rapport deepens, paving the way for delightful conversations and moments of mutual understanding.”

Who is in the cast of Can This Love Be Translated?

So far, five cast members have been confirmed for Can This Love Be Translated?:

Kim Seon Ho plays the role of Joo Ho Jin. The actor has starred in several Netflix Originals, such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Run On, and Start-Up. He also starred as Jung Jae Yoon in 100 Days My Prince, which isn’t an original but a popular K-drama found on many Netflix libraries. He will also star in the upcoming K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Go Youn Jung plays the role of Cha Moo Hee. The actress previously starred in Sweet Home, Alchemy of Souls, Law School, and The School Nurse Files on Netflix. She is also due to star in the upcoming K-drama Resident Playbook.

Fukushi Sota has been cast in an unnamed supporting role. The Japanese actor previously starred in the Netflix Original Japanese drama Avalanche. He has starred in many Japanese dramas, the highest-rated of which are Ooku, We Are One, and Heaven? Spinoff.

Lee Yi Dam has been cast in an unnamed supporting role. The actress has starred in two K-dramas on Netflix, Daily Dose of Sunshine and Black Knight.

Choi Woo Sung plays the role of Kim Yong Woo. He has starred in a small number of K-dramas that can be found on Netflix, such as Melancholia, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and The King: Eternal Monarch.

We also have confirmation of some of the supporting cast for the series:

Lee Yi Dam as Sin Ji Seon.

Choi Woo Sung as Kim Yong U.

Fukushi Sota.

Hyunri has also confirmed to star in a guest role.

What is the episode count?

The official episode count for Can This Love Be Translated? is ten episodes.

What is the production status of Can This Love Be Translated?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming began on the K-drama in mid-June 2024 and is currently scheduled to run for several months and will end in mid-February 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Can This Love Be Translated? on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!