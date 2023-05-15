‘Black Knight’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

After waiting with bated breath, subscribers can now binge Black Knight to their heart’s content. Subscribers who have already watched the series will be eager to learn the fate of the Black Knight on Netflix. The streaming service has yet to renew the series for a second season, but we’ll be reporting everything we know about a potential second season of Black Knight.

Black Knight is a South Korean Netflix Original dystopian sci-fi series based on the webtoon Taekbaegisa by Lee Yoon Kyun. The series is directed by Cho Ui Seok known for his screenwriting and directorial work on Cold Eyes and Master.

A legendary delivery driver “5-8” with exceptional battle skills And a refugee “Sawol” who dreams of following in his footsteps.

Black Knight Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 15/05/2023)

At the time of writing Black Knight has yet to be renewed for a second season by Netflix. This isn’t surprising considering the K-drama just landed on the streaming service.

Over the course of the next several weeks, Netflix will measure all of the analytics related to the series, such as weekly hourly viewing data, the percentage of subscribers starting and finishing the show, and more.

On a daily basis, we’ll be able to see the changes in the show’s position in the top ten lists, and weekly we’ll receive the latest top ten data. From there, we’ll be able to determine the likelihood that Black Knight will be renewed for a second season.

The show is already off to an extremely positive start on Netflix. Within the first few days, the series has already made it into the top ten lists of 89 countries from all over the world, including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

Does the story need a second season?

There’s definitely room for a second, here’s why.

Ryu Seok could still be a threat. Despite the core district explosion, with Ryu Seok being at the heart of it, and being shot, the mutant blood that he extracted from his attempted transfusion with Sa-wol worked, turning his skeleton metal. This will have given him faster healing, and likely cured the illness he would have eventually died from. Even with a metal skeleton, and increased healing, if Ryu Seok has survived, it could take him many months to recover. On top of this, he will now need to work from the shadows if he is ever to enact his plans.

In the final moments of the series, Sa-wol rolls down the windows of 5-8’s truck and comments on how much clearer the air feels. This could be a sign that the world may be on the long road to recovery, and humanity’s efforts at clearing up the atmosphere may not be in vain.

Sa-wol has achieved what he set out to do and has become a deliveryman himself. Now under the tutelage of 5-8, he’s going to be learning from one of the best.

There is also the question surrounding the latent abilities of mutants, so far we know of the metal skeleton that mutants develop, and increased healing. However, there is still an air of mystery surrounding mutants, and what further abilities they could possess.

Would you like to see a second season of Black Knight? Let us know in the comments below.