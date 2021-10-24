Category Codes to Unlock Netflix’s Hidden Halloween Library

Looking for horror titles to watch over Halloween? You’ll find plenty of great lists online but many either don’t cover the full extent of Netflix’s library or the wrong library if you live in a different country than the author. Here are all the category codes you need to know about to find all the best Halloween content on Netflix for 2021.
Before we dive into the full list of Halloween category codes, you may need a quick lesson on how exactly they work. As you may know, Netflix is mostly reliant on its algorithm to deliver recommendations on what to watch. With that said, Netflix has a slew of categories it assigns to its titles which they still allow you to browse by.
As we cover in our Netflix Category List Bible there are thousands of Netflix categories (we have 3,870 listed) and each one allows you to filter down into the Netflix library (which is around 5,000 to 6,000 titles depending on where you live).
How to use Netflix’s category codes depends on what device you’re on. If you’re on a simple desktop computer, you can click the links below which will take you directly to the pages. On mobile or TV devices you’ll need to type in the number seen next to each category below.
Full List of Halloween Netflix Category Codes
Top Level Horror / Halloween Category Codes
We’ll begin with some of the best codes to get you up and running. There are a few curated lists here from Netflix that gives a fairly broad list of titles covering multiple genres but all fitting within the Halloween vibe.
- Halloween Favorites (mixture of movies and TV shows) – 108663 / 81336575
- Family Halloween Treats (Halloween content suited for younger audiences) – 81346195
- Halloween Comedies – 81510605
- Horror Anime – 10695
- Horror Films – 8711
- Horror Series – 83059
- Teen Screams – 52147
- Scary Films – 6057
- Sci-Fi Horror – 1694
- Zombie Horror Films – 75405
Other Halloween Netflix Category Codes
- B-Horror Films – 8195
- British Horror Movies – 4991
- Campy Horror Movies – 1155
- Creature Features – 6895
- Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies – 3721
- Dark Fantasy Anime – 2691049
- Dark Fantasy TV Shows – 81238385
- Dark Films – 9280
- Dark TV Horror – 83161
- Experimental Horror Movies – 2626
- Filipino Horror Movies – 2010
- Foreign Horror Movies – 8654
- German Horror Movies – 4021
- Goofy Horror Movies – 4021
- High Brow Horror – 3261672
- Horror Comedy – 89585
- Horror Films Based on Books – 1751
- Horror Reimagined – 81336549
- Independent Psychological Horror Movies – 3880
- Irreverent Horror Movies – 3642
- Modern Horror Classics – 81336552
- Monster Movies – 947
- Psychological Horror Movies – 4809
- Quirky Horror Movies – 729
- Revenge Films – 14903
- Slasher and Serial Killer Films – 8646
- Small Town Scares – 51496215
- Steamy Horror Movies – 1358
- Supernatural Horror Movies – 42023
- Survival Horror – 2939659
- This Place is Evil (lots of haunted houses or locations in this category) – 81476889
- Vampire Horror Movies – 75804
- Werewolf Horror Movies – 75930
- Zombie Horror Movies – 75405
There you have it – we hope that allows you to find your next Halloween watch on Netflix – let us know if we’ve missed any major Netflix categories in the comments down below.