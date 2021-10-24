Category Codes to Unlock Netflix’s Hidden Halloween Library

Looking for horror titles to watch over Halloween? You’ll find plenty of great lists online but many either don’t cover the full extent of Netflix’s library or the wrong library if you live in a different country than the author. Here are all the category codes you need to know about to find all the best Halloween content on Netflix for 2021.

Before we dive into the full list of Halloween category codes, you may need a quick lesson on how exactly they work. As you may know, Netflix is mostly reliant on its algorithm to deliver recommendations on what to watch. With that said, Netflix has a slew of categories it assigns to its titles which they still allow you to browse by.

As we cover in our Netflix Category List Bible there are thousands of Netflix categories (we have 3,870 listed) and each one allows you to filter down into the Netflix library (which is around 5,000 to 6,000 titles depending on where you live).

How to use Netflix’s category codes depends on what device you’re on. If you’re on a simple desktop computer, you can click the links below which will take you directly to the pages. On mobile or TV devices you’ll need to type in the number seen next to each category below.

Full List of Halloween Netflix Category Codes

Top Level Horror / Halloween Category Codes

We’ll begin with some of the best codes to get you up and running. There are a few curated lists here from Netflix that gives a fairly broad list of titles covering multiple genres but all fitting within the Halloween vibe.

Other Halloween Netflix Category Codes

There you have it – we hope that allows you to find your next Halloween watch on Netflix – let us know if we’ve missed any major Netflix categories in the comments down below.