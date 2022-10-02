What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 3rd to 9th, 2022

Welcome along to another preview of the next week on Netflix. There are exactly 30 new titles scheduled to hit the service over the next week, and below, we’ll walk you through the full list and a few of our most anticipated titles coming up.
As we’ve entered a new month, you’ll want to check out everything coming up in October 2022 and look at Netflix’s Halloween lineup.
Most Anticipated New Releases This Week
Luckiest Girl Alive
Coming to Netflix: Friday
A couple of big Netflix Original movies will hit Netflix this week. Still, the one we expect may be the biggest is Luckiest Girl Alive which hits on Friday following its theatrical release in select cinemas last Friday.
Mila Kunis leads the cast of this adaptation of the Jessica Knoll novel and follows a woman who seemingly has everything you could ever want but her life is flipped upside down after she gets mixed up in a traumatic incident.
The Blacklist (Season 9)
Coming to Netflix: Thursday
Fast approaching 200 episodes is the NBC series The Blacklist, which Netflix has carried in the US (and other regions) since the show’s debut season.
Here’s what you can expect going into the ninth season:
“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters.”
The Midnight Club (Season 1)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
Mike Flanagan returns this week for his new major horror project for Netflix, and given the creator’s track record, we’re in for a treat.
The 10 episode, co-created by Leah Fong, adapts the Christopher Pike novel of the same name (plus a few more from his library). The series follows a group of five terminally ill patients at Brightcliffe Hospice, who begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories.
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
Coming to Netflix on October 3rd
- Chip and Potato (Season 4) Netflix Original Kids Series
- Jexi (2019)
Coming to Netflix on October 4th
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) Netflix Original Special
Coming to Netflix on October 5th
- Bling Empire (Season 3) Netflix Original Series
- High Water (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Jumping from High Places (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original Series
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- Togo (2022) Netflix Original Film
Coming to Netflix on October 6th
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary
- The Blacklist (Season 9)
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
Coming to Netflix on October 7th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary
- Derry Girls (Season 3) Netflix Original Series
- Doll House (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Glitch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special
- Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Man on Pause (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Oddballs (Season 1) Netflix Original Kids Series
- Old People (2022) Netflix Original Film
- The Midnight Club (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Mole (Season 1) – Released Weekly for 3 Weeks – Netflix Original Series
- The Redeem Team (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- TIGER & BUNNY 2 (New Episodes) Netflix Original Anime
Coming to Netflix on October 8th
- Bad Guys (Season 1)
Coming to Netflix on October 9th
- Missing Link (2019)
What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.