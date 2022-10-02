What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 3rd to 9th, 2022

Welcome along to another preview of the next week on Netflix. There are exactly 30 new titles scheduled to hit the service over the next week, and below, we’ll walk you through the full list and a few of our most anticipated titles coming up.

As we’ve entered a new month, you’ll want to check out everything coming up in October 2022 and look at Netflix’s Halloween lineup.

Most Anticipated New Releases This Week

Luckiest Girl Alive

Coming to Netflix: Friday

A couple of big Netflix Original movies will hit Netflix this week. Still, the one we expect may be the biggest is Luckiest Girl Alive which hits on Friday following its theatrical release in select cinemas last Friday.

Mila Kunis leads the cast of this adaptation of the Jessica Knoll novel and follows a woman who seemingly has everything you could ever want but her life is flipped upside down after she gets mixed up in a traumatic incident.

The Blacklist (Season 9)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Fast approaching 200 episodes is the NBC series The Blacklist, which Netflix has carried in the US (and other regions) since the show’s debut season.

Here’s what you can expect going into the ninth season:

“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters.”

The Midnight Club (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Mike Flanagan returns this week for his new major horror project for Netflix, and given the creator’s track record, we’re in for a treat.

The 10 episode, co-created by Leah Fong, adapts the Christopher Pike novel of the same name (plus a few more from his library). The series follows a group of five terminally ill patients at Brightcliffe Hospice, who begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

Chip and Potato (Season 4) Netflix Original Kids Series

Jexi (2019)

Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) Netflix Original Special

Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Bling Empire (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

High Water (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Jumping from High Places (2022) Netflix Original Film

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) Netflix Original Film

Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original Series

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Togo (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary

The Blacklist (Season 9)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary

Derry Girls (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

Doll House (2022) Netflix Original Film

Glitch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) Netflix Original Film

Man on Pause (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Oddballs (Season 1) Netflix Original Kids Series

Old People (2022) Netflix Original Film

The Midnight Club (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Mole (Season 1) – Released Weekly for 3 Weeks – Netflix Original Series

The Redeem Team (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

TIGER & BUNNY 2 (New Episodes) Netflix Original Anime

Coming to Netflix on October 8th

Bad Guys (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Missing Link (2019)

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.