Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Escape from Spiderhead’ Netflix Sci-Fi Movie: What We Know So Far

Chris Hemsworth found great success on Netflix in 2020 with the action thriller Extraction. Now, in 2020, Hemsworth will be starring the in upcoming Sci-Fi Original movie Escape From Spiderhead. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Spiderhead. including the plot, cast news, trailer updates, and the Netflix release date.

Escape From Spiderhead is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi movie directed by Joseph Kosinski. Written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, they based their screenplay of the movie on George Saunders’ short story of the same name.

When is the Escape From Spiderhead Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to confirm the release date of Escape From Spiderhead, but we do know that the movie will arrive in 2021.

A 2021 release for the feature was confirmed in Netflix’s 2021 film preview where we received our first glimpse of Escape From Spiderhead.

What is the plot of Escape From Spiderhead?

In exchange for reducing their sentences, two convicts offer to volunteer as medical subjects for a radical new drug. The drug has the ability to alter emotions, and for one such subject it takes effect on their ability to love, leading them to question their own feelings, and whether or not they are real, or manufactured.

Who are the cast members of Escape From Spiderhead?

Only the group of main and supporting actors have been confirmed so far:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Chris Hemsworth Avengers Assemble | Thor | Extraction TBA Jurnee Smollett Birds of Prey | Lovecraft Country | The Great Debaters TBA Miles Teller The Spectacular Now | Fantastic Four | Whiplash Miguel Joey Viera Romance on the Menu | Dora and the Lost City of Gold | Reef Break Adam Sam Delich Mr. Inbetween | Home and Away | The Marshes Verlaine Mark Paguio Bump | Elagabalus

Escape From Spiderhead is the second Netflix Original for MCU star Chris Hemsworth. The Aussie actor starred in the action-thriller Extraction, which became the most-watched Netflix Original of all time with over 99 million views in its first four weeks.

When and where did the filming of Escape From Spiderhead take place?

Principal photography began in early November 2020 and took place on the Gold Coast, Queensland, and Australia.

