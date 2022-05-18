When will ‘New Girl’ Leave Netflix?

New Girl was removed Netflix internationally on January 1st, 2022 with the only region remaining being Netflix US but they won’t hold the series forever. We’ve learned that the current licensing deal means that the show will leave Netflix US in April 2023.

The comedy sitcom headed up by Zooey Deschanel aired on Fox between 2011 and 2018 and ran for a total of 146 episodes across seven seasons. The show was one of the major titles from Fox to come to Netflix annually back in the day and has been streaming on Netflix in the US since 2014.

With 21st Century Fox’s parent company Disney now turning all the taps off when it comes to licensing to rival streamers (and in many cases forgoing a lot of revenue), New Girl’s time on Netflix will soon be coming to an end.

When could New Girl leave Netflix US?

As we mentioned above, Netflix US got the series on an annual basis after its TV broadcast. This practice isn’t seen as much nowadays as Netflix focuses on its own Original productions.

The sixth season was added to Netflix in April 2018, despite at the time the majority of the Fox library departing from Netflix. The final seventh season was added to Netflix US in April 2019.

The reason New Girl didn’t leave Netflix is that it was licensed to Netflix not by 21st Century Fox, but by Disney-ABC Domestic Television.

In which case, we should be looking to other ABC shows licensed to Netflix as to when it leaves. In the case of Once Upon A Time and Galavant which have recently departed.

In those cases, we’ve seen the titles leave two years after the final season was added.

Instead, we’ve been told New Girl is currently eying a removal from Netflix US on April 10th, 2023.

As to where New Girl will go after it leaves Netflix remains to be seen. The logical place is Hulu but we’ve seen several Disney-distributed shows get relicensed to other providers after so it’s too early to tell.

Will New Girl be removed from other Netflix regions?

Originally we thought the show wouldn’t be removed from Netflix internationally given it was only relicensed by Netflix in early 2020. That turned out to be incorrect with the show only being licensed on a short-term basis.

As Unogs backs up, the series was added in full to regions such as Canada, France, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and many European regions between May 2020 and September 2020.

Sadly, as we now know, New Girl was removed from Netflix in every region outside the United States on January 1st, 2022.

Will you miss New Girl once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.