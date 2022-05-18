‘Pokémon Ultimate Journeys’ Part 1 Coming to Netflix in 2022

With the end of Pokémon Master Journeys in May 2022, fans can set their sights on the latest title in the Pokémon series, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys. Coming to Netflix sometime in 2022, the next chapter of the Journeys story will Pokémon’s most exciting adventure yet.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys is the 25th season of the Pokémon anime and the third season of the Pokémon Journeys story overall.

Ultimate Journeys will continue the adventures of Ash and Goh, with the former continuing to rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and the latter continuing his work on Project Mew.

The timeline of the Pokémon Journeys series so far;

Pokémon Journeys Part 1 (12) – June 12th, 2020

– June 12th, 2020 Pokémon Journeys Part 2 (12) – September 9th, 2020

– September 9th, 2020 Pokémon Journeys Part 3 (12) – December 4th, 2020

– December 4th, 2020 Pokémon Journeys Part 4 (12) – March 5th, 2021

– March 5th, 2021 Pokémon Master Journeys Part 1 (12) – September 10th, 2021

– September 10th, 2021 Pokémon Master Journeys Part 2 (15) – January 21st, 2022

– January 21st, 2022 Pokémon Master Journeys Part 3 (15) – May 26th, 2022

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for part 1 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys. However, if we judge the previous releases then we’d fully expect to see part 1 arrive on Netflix by September 2022.

What’s also to be confirmed is the number of episodes that will feature in Part 1. Again, if we go off the release of previous parts, then we would expect part 1 to arrive with at least 12 episodes.

The names of the upcoming episodes that will make up at least 12 episodes of part 1 are as follows:

1. The Ghost Train Departs…

2. Gangar Does Its Best! The Road to Kyodaimax!!

3. Your Name is Francoise

4. The Heracros Loss, the Kailios in Love

5. Farewell! The Wandering Rocket Gang!

6. Reach Space! Denryu’s Light!!

7. Yadoking! Curry Encounter!!

8. Pokémon Circus! Booster and Thunders!!

9. Mary from Spiketown!

10. Adhesion! Dande’s Special Training!!

11. The One Stick, Bacchinkey!

12. Trial Mission! A Frozen Raid Battle!!

As for the release of part 2, we aren’t expecting to see further episodes until December 2022 or January 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!