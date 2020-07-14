Coming of Age Comedy Original ‘Work it’: Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Netflix has dramatically increased its output of teen drama Originals in the past few years, and the latest of which that will be arriving this Summer is the coming of age dance comedy Work It. We have everything you need to know about Work It, including the plot, cast, and it’s August 2020 Netflix release date.

Work It is an upcoming Netflix Original coming-of-age drama-comedy film, written by Alison Peck, and directed by Laura Terruso. The feature is produced by Alicia Keys, under her production company A.K. Worldwide Productions, alongside Keys producing are Elysa Koplovitz Dutton and Leslie Morgenstein.

When is the Netflix release date for Work It?

Work It will be available to stream on Netflix globally on Friday, August 7th, 2020.

What is the total run time of Work It?

According to the film’s official IMDb page, Work It will have a total run time of 93 minutes!

What is the plot of Work It?

Quinn Ackerman has aspirations of going to the college of her dreams but in order to make it so she has to break it at a dance competition. In order to beat the best dance squad of her school, Quinn recruits a bunch of ragtag dancers. One last thing, Quinn doesn’t know how to dance…

Who’s in the cast of Work It?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Work It:

Plot Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Quinn Ackerman Sabrina Carpenter Tall Girl | Girl Meets World | Horms TBA Jordan Fisher Grease Live! | Until Dawn | Liv and Maddie TBA Keiyan Lonsdale The Flash | Love, Simon | Insurgent TBA Michelle Buteau Always Be My Maybe | Isn’t It Romantic | Enlisted TBA Drew Ray Turner Riverdale |. Power Rangers | The Order TBA Liza Koshy Liza on Demand | Freakish | Escape the Night Maria Naomi Snieckus Mr. D | Saw 3D | Being Erica Dancer Teya Wild Descendants 3 | Riverdale Chris Chu Senghwan Min Midway

For actress Sabrina Carpenter, this will be her second appearance in a Netflix Original, after her in Tall Girl.

When and where did filming take place for Work It?

Filming took place long before the COVID19 pandemic could ruin its production schedule. Two locations have been acknowledged for filming, those being, Toronto, Canada, and the California State University, Northridge, Los Angeles.

Filming in Canada ran from June to August 2019, and all of the filming in LA took place in December 2019.

Can I stream Work It in 4K?

The best way to enjoy any new exciting Original is in 4K, and Netflix has made sure to bolster its library for its premium subscribers.

To stream Work It in 4K, you will need a 4K device, a premium Netflix subscription, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

Are you looking forward to the release of Work It on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!