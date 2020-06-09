Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in July 2020

We’re weeks away from July, but we’ve already learned of the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix UK in July 2020.

As we approach July, we’ll be learning more about the movies and TV series that are leaving Netflix UK. Once July arrives we’ll continue to update the list below and keep you informed of all your favorite titles you’ll be saying goodbye to.

If you missed what movies & TV series left Netflix UK in June, we’ve got you covered.

2020 has seen a mass exodus of titles from the BBC leave the Netflix UK library, and June is no exception. Continuing on the growing number of BBC series leaving is Luther. The incredibly popular crime-drama has been a highlight of Idris Elba’s television career and is easily one of his most popular roles. All four available seasons will be leaving Netflix UK on July 3rd.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: July 1st, 2020

Asian Provocateur (1 Season)

Badalte Rishton Ki Dalstaan (1 Season)

Big School (2 Seasons)

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi (1 Season)

Maharakshak: Aryan (1 Season)

Miniforce (1 Season)

Momo Salon (1 Season)

Mr. Bean (1 Season)

Operation Proposal (1 Season)

Razia Sultan (1 Season)

Salem (3 Seasons)

Satrangi (1 Season)

Wild Caribbean (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: July 2nd, 2020

Bridal Mask (Season 1)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: July 3rd, 2020

Luther (4 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: July 4th, 2020

Dark Net (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: July 8th, 2020

NSU German History X (1 Season)

