‘Country Comfort’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

Musical-comedy Country Comfort just landed on Netflix, but we’re yet to see it make a significant impact in the hearts of subscribers. So, this begs the question, will Country Comfort be returning for a second season on Netflix? That remains to be seen, but we’ll ensure to keep track of everything you’ll need to know about Country Comfort season 2.

Country Comfort is a Netlfix Original family-sitcom comedy series created by Caryn Lucas. To date, Country Comfort is the 20th sitcom Netflix has released as an Original.

After her personal life is derailed, and her career suffers a huge setback, aspiring young country singer Baily, takes a job as a nanny for the rugged cowboy Beau. The previous nine nannies struggled to contend with Beau’s five children, but Bailey’s addition fills the mother-shaped hole missing in their lives. Beau’s musically talented family may also be exactly what Bailey needs to get her back on the road to stardom.

Country Comfort Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 22/03/2021)

At the time of writing Country Comfort has only been available to stream on Netflix for a few days. It’s still too early for Netflix to announce whether or not the series will return for a second season.

Sadly, there are worrying signs we may not see the renewal of Country Comfort for a second season. Of all the countries that carry Netflix, not a single region has seen Country Comfort make it into the top 10.

It’s hard to overlook how little of an impact the sitcom has had because typically most of the latest Originals to land on a Friday will have made it into some top 10s by Monday.

There is still plenty of time for Country Comfort to turn things around, but if it maintains its current course it’s on a one-way trip to cancelville.

What to expect from Country Comfort season 2

After Boone announced he was walking away from the competition to go on tour with Keith Urban, he left Baily without a band to accompany her. Despite trying to pull out of the competition, Baily did perform in the end singing “Bless the Broken Road” with four of Beau’s children.

The second season should reveal whether or not Bailey won the competition. But without Boone, Bailey still doesn’t have a band to accompany her, so we may see more of Beau’s children joining Bailey for future performances.

Meanwhile, Tuck revealed to Jo that his brother Brody likes her, so we may see a romance blossom between the teen pair.

As for Summer and Beau, their romance continues to bloom despite the protests of some of the children. Summer is keen to get a ring on her finger, but too much pressure may push the rugged cowboy away.

The children clearly love Baily, and Beau has huge respect for the country singer so should anything happen between Summer and Beau, perhaps a new romance could spark between Bailey and Beau instead.

Country Comfort season 2 Netflix release date

Any future release dates require the series to be renewed but assuming that Country Comfort is renewed for a second season, it’s unlikely we’d see it return in 2021. The most likely scenario is we’d see Country Comfort season 2 on Netflix in 2022.

Would you like to see a second season of Country Comfort on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!