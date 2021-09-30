Adult-Animated Comedy ‘Inside Job’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

From the minds behind Gravity Falls and Regular Show, comes Netflix’s latest adult-animated comedy series Inside Job. Coming to Netflix in October 2021, we have everything you need to know about Inside Job, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Inside Job is an upcoming Netflix Original adult-animated comedy series created by Shion Takeuchi, one of the former writers of Gravity Falls and Regular Show. Alex Hirsch, the creator of Gravity Falls is an executive producer on the series.

What is the plot of Inside Job?

The synopsis for Inside Job has been provided by Netflix:

The shadow government and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father, her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.

Who are the cast members of Inside Job?

Below we have the full confirmed cast of Inside Job and their character descriptions:

Cast Member Role Character Description Lizzy Caplan Reagan Ridley Socially awkward tech genius who believes the world can be improved, so long as she gets promoted along the way Christian Slater Rand Ridley Reagan’s father and the former head of Cognito who is plotting revenge against his former employers Clark Duke Brett Hand Yes man from Washington who hides his caring and kind demeanor behind a frat-boy persona. Andrew Daly J.R. Scheimpough Cognito’s CEO Bobby Lee Dr. Andre A free-spirited biochemist John DiMaggio Glenn Dolphman Conservative war-hero that just so happens to be part-man and part-dolphin Tisha Campbell Gigi Head of Media Manipulation and Subliminal Messages. The office gossip queen. Brett Gelman Magic Myc One of the office mushroom-like creatures and a complete jerk.

What is the episode count?

Netflix has confirmed that there will be a total of ten episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of 30 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Inside Job on Netflix?