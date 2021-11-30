Netflix to Release French Movie ‘Vicky and Her Mystery’ in December 2021

The French movie Mystère is set to release on Netflix exclusively around the world in December 2021. The movie will be titled on Netflix as Vicky and Her Mystery with the movie hitting Netflix on December 24th, 2021.

The new family movie with a runtime of 84 minutes will arrive on Netflix on Christmas Eve 2021 around the globe and follows a father relocating to the remote mountains of Cantal to reconnect with his daughter. While there, his young daughter comes across and adopts what appears to be a puppy called Mystery. She quickly develops a bond with the pup but as it grows older, it becomes clear it’s not a dog but a wolf.

The movie is produced and distributed by Gaumont Distribution and as we mentioned, is set to receive a theatrical release from December 15th in France.

The movie is directed by Denis Imbert who is known best for directing the 2003 Taxi 3 and 2015’s Vicky and Parisienne. Imbert is currently also working on a new movie called Les Chemins de Pierre.

Among the cast for the movie includes Vincent Elbaz, Shanna Keil, Marie Gillain, and Eric Elmosnino.

Vicky and Her Mystery will be available in a variety of dub and subtitle options. Among the dub options include the original French audio as well as English, Spanish, Portuguese and Turkish dubs.

The movie wasn’t initially part of the Netflix December 2021 lineup with it being left out of most PR releases.

You can set a reminder for Vicky and Her Mystery on Netflix right now. Will you be checking out this new family drama? Let us know in the comments down below.