New Indian (Hindi) Movies on Netflix: November 2021

No Indian series were added to Netflix in November, only movies. Of the twelve titles added, two are Netflix Originals: the Hindi films Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Dhamaka. Three movies — Doctor, Maha Samudram, and Annaatthe — are available for viewing in multiple languages. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in November 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: November 2021

Doctor (2021)

Language: Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 149 Minutes

Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arulmohan

Genre: Action, Dark Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 5

Logical military doctor Varun gets dumped by his fiancée Padmini for being emotionally unavailable. But when Padmini’s niece is kidnapped by human traffickers, Padmini learns just how valuable a practical man of science like Varun can be. Doctor‘s soundtrack is by award-winning composer Anirudh Ravichander — his sixth collaboration with star Sivakarthikeyan.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 141 Minutes

Director: Vivek Soni

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 5

Meenakshi (Sanya Malhotra) and Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu Dassani) don’t seem to have much in common when their parents arrange their marriage. But right after their wedding and before they can get to know one another, Sundareshwar gets a job in another city — leaving Meenakshi to live with his parents. Can these newlyweds bridge the distance between them?

Mughizh (2021)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 59 Minutes

Director: Karthik Swaminathan

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, Shreeja Vijay Sethupathi

Genre: Family Drama | Added to Netflix: November 6

Running out of ideas for how to reach their timid daughter, Kavya, parents Vijay and Radhika buy Kavya a puppy. The decision forces the family members to learn some important lessons, though not the ones that Vijay and Radhika expected. Vijay Sethupathi’s real-life daughter Sreeja plays his onscreen daughter in her film debut.

Maha Samudram (2021)

Language: Tamil & Telugu

Runtime: 150 Minutes

Director: Ajay Bhupathi

Cast: Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari

Genre: Action, Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: November 13

Friends Arjun and Vijay are loyal to each other, even though Arjun is morally upstanding and Vijay is more, shall we say, ethically flexible. Their friendship is put to the test when they find themselves drawn into the underworld. Maha Samudram was filmed in Telugu, and the available Tamil version is dubbed. This is Siddharth’s first Telugu movie in eight years.

Anbe Sivam (2003)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 160 Minutes

Director: Sundar C.

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Madan, Mohan Nair

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: November 16

Two travelers stranded at an airport — one a socialist and the other a capitalist — must work together to get from Bhubaneswar to Chennai (a la Planes, Trains and Automobiles). Though an initial box office disappointment, Anbe Sivam became a beloved classic through TV reruns, celebrated for its humanism and altruistic themes. Kamal Haasan wrote and stars in the film, playing the socialist.

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 136 Minutes

Director: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Madhavan, Simran, Prakash Raj

Genre: War Drama | Added to Netflix: November 16

Released internationally as “A Peck on the Cheek,” director Mani Ratnam’s award-winning drama Kannathil Muthamittal is set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War. Nine-year-old Amudha’s happy life in Madras is upended when she finds out her parents adopted her from a refugee camp as an infant. Despite the dangers, Amudha insists on traveling to Sri Lanka to find her birth mother.

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 128 Minutes

Director: Karthik Venugopalan

Cast: Rio Raj, Shirin Kanchwala, R.J. Vignesh

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: November 16

The cast of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja is primarily made up of YouTube personalities. Internet pranksters Shiva (Rio Raj) and Vicky (R.J. Vignesh) are hired to complete three challenging tasks, including preventing a murder. Is the huge paycheck worth the risk?

Dhamaka (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 104 Minutes

Director: Ram Madhvani

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 19

Dhamaka is an official remake of the 2013 Korean thriller The Terror Live. In the Hindi adaptation, Kartik Aaryan plays Arjun, a disgraced former TV news anchor. While hosting his morning radio show, a caller threatens to blow up a nearby bridge. When Arjun learns that the caller isn’t bluffing, Arjun seizes the chance to resurrect his TV career, no matter how many lives it could cost.

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar (2021)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 47 Minutes

Director: Prakash Satam

Cast: Sumriddhi Shukla, Jigna Bharadwaj, Sonal Kaushal

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: November 19

Little Singham uses his superpowers to protect an underwater kingdom from monsters. The pint-sized hero’s outfit in this film has serious Aquaman vibes.

Most Eligible Bachelor (2021)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Bommarillu Baskar

Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 23

Harsha returns to India from New York so that his parents can find him a bride, but he falls in love with a beautiful stand-up comedian named Vibha first. Harsha’s parents don’t approve of Vibha, her father hates Harsha, and she doesn’t want to get married anyway. How can this relationship possibly work?

Annaatthe (2021)

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, & Malayalam

Runtime: 161 Minutes

Director: Siva

Cast: Rajnikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: November 25

Village president Kaalaiyan (Superstar Rajnikanth) loves two things: moral righteousness and his little sister, Meenatchi (Keerthy Suresh). A hiccup in Kaaliyan’s plans to find Meenatchi a suitable groom forces him to choose between his family’s reputation and his sister’s happiness — a choice that comes with explosive consequences.

Umrika (2015)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 96 Minutes

Director: Prashant Nair

Cast: Suraj Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tony Revolori

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: November 25

Ambitious Udai leaves his small village and his family — including his adoring younger brother Ramakant — in search of a better life in America. Inspired by Udai’s letters home, Ramakant dreams of joining him in the US some day. Years later, when the letters stop, Ramakant sets out to find his big brother.

