New Indian (Hindi) Movies on Netflix: November 2021

No Indian series were added to Netflix in November, only movies. Of the twelve titles added, two are Netflix Originals: the Hindi films Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Dhamaka. Three movies — Doctor, Maha Samudram, and Annaatthe — are available for viewing in multiple languages. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in November 2021.
N = Netflix Original
New Indian Movies on Netflix: November 2021
Doctor (2021)
Language: Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, & Telugu
Runtime: 149 Minutes
Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arulmohan
Genre: Action, Dark Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 5
Logical military doctor Varun gets dumped by his fiancée Padmini for being emotionally unavailable. But when Padmini’s niece is kidnapped by human traffickers, Padmini learns just how valuable a practical man of science like Varun can be. Doctor‘s soundtrack is by award-winning composer Anirudh Ravichander — his sixth collaboration with star Sivakarthikeyan.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) N
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 141 Minutes
Director: Vivek Soni
Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani
Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 5
Meenakshi (Sanya Malhotra) and Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu Dassani) don’t seem to have much in common when their parents arrange their marriage. But right after their wedding and before they can get to know one another, Sundareshwar gets a job in another city — leaving Meenakshi to live with his parents. Can these newlyweds bridge the distance between them?
Mughizh (2021)
Language: Tamil
Runtime: 59 Minutes
Director: Karthik Swaminathan
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, Shreeja Vijay Sethupathi
Genre: Family Drama | Added to Netflix: November 6
Running out of ideas for how to reach their timid daughter, Kavya, parents Vijay and Radhika buy Kavya a puppy. The decision forces the family members to learn some important lessons, though not the ones that Vijay and Radhika expected. Vijay Sethupathi’s real-life daughter Sreeja plays his onscreen daughter in her film debut.
Maha Samudram (2021)
Language: Tamil & Telugu
Runtime: 150 Minutes
Director: Ajay Bhupathi
Cast: Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari
Genre: Action, Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: November 13
Friends Arjun and Vijay are loyal to each other, even though Arjun is morally upstanding and Vijay is more, shall we say, ethically flexible. Their friendship is put to the test when they find themselves drawn into the underworld. Maha Samudram was filmed in Telugu, and the available Tamil version is dubbed. This is Siddharth’s first Telugu movie in eight years.
Anbe Sivam (2003)
Language: Tamil
Runtime: 160 Minutes
Director: Sundar C.
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Madan, Mohan Nair
Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: November 16
Two travelers stranded at an airport — one a socialist and the other a capitalist — must work together to get from Bhubaneswar to Chennai (a la Planes, Trains and Automobiles). Though an initial box office disappointment, Anbe Sivam became a beloved classic through TV reruns, celebrated for its humanism and altruistic themes. Kamal Haasan wrote and stars in the film, playing the socialist.
Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)
Language: Tamil
Runtime: 136 Minutes
Director: Mani Ratnam
Cast: Madhavan, Simran, Prakash Raj
Genre: War Drama | Added to Netflix: November 16
Released internationally as “A Peck on the Cheek,” director Mani Ratnam’s award-winning drama Kannathil Muthamittal is set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War. Nine-year-old Amudha’s happy life in Madras is upended when she finds out her parents adopted her from a refugee camp as an infant. Despite the dangers, Amudha insists on traveling to Sri Lanka to find her birth mother.
Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019)
Language: Tamil
Runtime: 128 Minutes
Director: Karthik Venugopalan
Cast: Rio Raj, Shirin Kanchwala, R.J. Vignesh
Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: November 16
The cast of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja is primarily made up of YouTube personalities. Internet pranksters Shiva (Rio Raj) and Vicky (R.J. Vignesh) are hired to complete three challenging tasks, including preventing a murder. Is the huge paycheck worth the risk?
Dhamaka (2021) N
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 104 Minutes
Director: Ram Madhvani
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar
Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 19
Dhamaka is an official remake of the 2013 Korean thriller The Terror Live. In the Hindi adaptation, Kartik Aaryan plays Arjun, a disgraced former TV news anchor. While hosting his morning radio show, a caller threatens to blow up a nearby bridge. When Arjun learns that the caller isn’t bluffing, Arjun seizes the chance to resurrect his TV career, no matter how many lives it could cost.
Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar (2021)
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 47 Minutes
Director: Prakash Satam
Cast: Sumriddhi Shukla, Jigna Bharadwaj, Sonal Kaushal
Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: November 19
Little Singham uses his superpowers to protect an underwater kingdom from monsters. The pint-sized hero’s outfit in this film has serious Aquaman vibes.
Most Eligible Bachelor (2021)
Language: Telugu
Runtime: 143 Minutes
Director: Bommarillu Baskar
Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde
Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: November 23
Harsha returns to India from New York so that his parents can find him a bride, but he falls in love with a beautiful stand-up comedian named Vibha first. Harsha’s parents don’t approve of Vibha, her father hates Harsha, and she doesn’t want to get married anyway. How can this relationship possibly work?
Annaatthe (2021)
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, & Malayalam
Runtime: 161 Minutes
Director: Siva
Cast: Rajnikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara
Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: November 25
Village president Kaalaiyan (Superstar Rajnikanth) loves two things: moral righteousness and his little sister, Meenatchi (Keerthy Suresh). A hiccup in Kaaliyan’s plans to find Meenatchi a suitable groom forces him to choose between his family’s reputation and his sister’s happiness — a choice that comes with explosive consequences.
Umrika (2015)
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 96 Minutes
Director: Prashant Nair
Cast: Suraj Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tony Revolori
Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: November 25
Ambitious Udai leaves his small village and his family — including his adoring younger brother Ramakant — in search of a better life in America. Inspired by Udai’s letters home, Ramakant dreams of joining him in the US some day. Years later, when the letters stop, Ramakant sets out to find his big brother.
