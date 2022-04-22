It’s going to be another busy month for new anime on Netflix as we some brand new and returning anime to the US library in May 2022.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in May 2022:

New Anime on Netflix in May 2022

Vampire in the Garden (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Yû Kobayashi, Megumi Han

Netflix Release Date: Monday, May 16th, 2022

Despite being just a month away, we’re still unsure about the number of episodes of Vampire in the Garden coming to Netflix in May 2022. The series was announced in 2019, and it’s been a long time waiting for the arrival of the anime. But, considering the anime is made by WIT Studio, the same studio behind Attack on Titan, it’ll be more than worth the wait.

Once, humans and vampires co-existed peacefully, but tensions between the two species fractured their relationship. Hope for peace between the two now rests in the hands of an ambitious violin player, and the vampire queen.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (2022) N

Director: Michihito Fujii

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: N/A

Cast: Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Ootsuka, Kouichi Yamadera, Osamu Saka, Sakiko Tamagawa

Netflix Release Date: Monday, May 9th, 2022

The movie is a retelling and reimagining of the first season with brand new never before seen scenes.

In the near future, the advancement of technology has led to new a wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as “cyberbrains”. To combat the growing number of crimes, full-bodied cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes charge of the crime-fighting organization known as public security section 9.

One Piece (New Seasons)

Seasons: TBA | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Mins

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Hiroaki Hirata, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Ikue Ootani

Netflix Release Date: Sunday, May 22nd, 2022

We previously reported that more seasons of One Piece would be coming to Netflix in March, however, at the last minute plans were changed. It is now being reported once more that new seasons are arriving in May. At a minimum Netflix should receive all of the Skypeia arc, and if we’re lucky Water 7 and Ennis Lobby will arrive too.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Crime | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Richard Epcar, Micahel McCarty, Crispin Freeman, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Melissa Fahn

Netflix Release Date: Monday, May 23rd, 2022

The controversial reimagining of the beloved anime adaptation of Masamune Shirow’s manga returns for a second season!

In the near future, the advancement of technology has led to new a wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as “cyberbrains”. To combat the growing number of crimes, full-bodied cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes charge of the crime-fighting organization known as public security section 9.

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N

Parts: 3 | Episodes: 39/42

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, May 26th, 2022

We previously predicted that the series could arrive in April, but subscribers will only need to wait a handful of weeks before they can see more adventures of Ash and Goh.

Typically, the latest episodes of Pokémon arrive on Netflix roughly three months after the previous release. There was a four-month gap between the release of part 1 and part 2, but this was considered to be late. We hope to learn more soon!

Returning Weekly Anime on Netflix in May 2022

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: Weekly

Genre: Drama, Romance| Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Aoi Koga, Gakuto Kajiwara, Rie Murakawa, Rumi Ookubo, Junya Enoki

Netflix Release Date: April 27th, 2022 | New Episodes: Thursdays

Shouko Komi begins her first day at a prestigious private high school where she instantly rises to the very top thanks to her beautiful looks, black hair, and tall stature. However, she’s terrible at communicating and scares away other students. When fellow student Hitohito Tadano realizes that Shouki is poor at communicating, and likely has never had a single friend, he makes it his number one goal to help Shouki make one hundred friends so that she can overcome her communication disorder.

What anime will you be watching on Netflix in May 2022? Let us know in the comments below!