‘Borgen’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Netflix is set to release the fourth season (titled Power & Glory and labeled as a stand-alone season) of Borgen exclusively in 2022 with some regions carrying it in April 2022 and others will have to wait until June 2022. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming season and when you’ll be watching it.

Created by Adam Price, Borgen first aired in Denmark back in 2010. The series wrapped up after 3 seasons in 2013 and it looked like the series was done for good.

That was until Netflix saw an opportunity to bring it back.

The fourth season of the hit political thriller was first announced back in April 2020 as a collaboration between DR and Netflix.

Netflix released seasons 1-3 of the political thriller around the globe in September 2020.

When is the Borgen season 4 Netflix release date?

It was confirmed with the announcement of the series return that the new season of Borgen will premiere sometime in 2022.

In January 2022, it was reported by Times Radio host that season 4 will land on Netflix globally at some point in Spring 2022.

Now we’re happy to confirm that the series will come to Netflix around the world in two waves.

Netflix in the Nordic countries will see the series added on April 14th, 2022. This includes Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Iceland.

The rest of the world will receive the series on June 2nd, 2022.

It’s worth noting that Netflix calls this season a “stand-alone continuation of the previous seasons”. This is akin to the likes of Top Boy where we eventually saw the early seasons of the show depart.

Who are the returning cast members of Borgen?

There are many members of the original cast returning to reprise their roles from the series original run:

Cast Member Role Sidse Babett Knudsen Birgitte Nyborg Birgitte Hjort Sørensen Katrine Fønsmark Søren Malling Torben Friis Signe Egholm Olsen Anne Sophie Lindenkrone Mikael Birkkjær Philip Christensen Lisbeth Wulff Pia Munk Lars Mikkelsen Søren Ravn Laura Allen Müller Smith Nadia Barazani Jens Albinus Jon Berthelsen Lars Knutzon Bent Sejrø Peter Mygind Michael Laugesen Morten Kirkskov Niels Erik Lund Gitte Siem Christensen Kirsten Sejrø Angunnguaq Larsen Jens Enok Berthelsen Freja Riemann Laura Nyborg Christensen Kasper Lange Dan Vestergaard

Lead actress Sidse Babett Knudsen had the following to say about the series continuation:

We’re finally getting started with Borgen again, and it’s definitely about time. I have been looking forward to this moment so much that I feel like I am about to explode. I look forward to meeting all the new characters, people on both sides of the camera (and the desks), and to revisiting the ‘old ones’ from the first seasons. You should be careful with what you say, but I have sky-high expectations on this project. And most of all, I look forward to moving back into Birgitte Nyborg. What a privilege to be able to ride the carousel once again with this character that I love so much.

Who are the new cast members of Borgen?

There’s a whole heap of new cast members confirmed to be starring in the next season of Borgen:

Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Mikkel Boe Følsgaard A Royal Affair | Land of Mine | The Legacy Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen The Rain | Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes | Ildfugel Özlem Saglanmak Truth About Men | Shorta | Sons of Denmark Simon Bennebjerg The Guilty | Delphi | A Report on the Party and the Guests Johanne Louise Schmidt The Absent One | Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith | Journal 64 Magnus Millang Danish Dynamite | Heavy Load | Kein Problem Peter Zandersen Follow the Money | Dicte: Crime Reporter | Nordvest Youssef Hvidtfeldt Yes No Maybe | The Danish Boys | Chicky Red Grill Charlotte Fich Just Another Love Story | Love and Rage | Unit 1 Pegah Booyash Deliver US | Dream State | Darkness: Those Who Will Karin Bang Heinemeier Darkness: Those Who Kill | Rita | Pros and Cons Sussie Nøhr A Hijacking | Lisa | Hunting Season Niklas Herskind Neon Heart | Blurred Vision | Pinkies begravelse Michael Moritzen The Idiots | Forbrydelsen | Daisy Diamond Viola Martinsen Equinox | Splitting Up Together | What a Circus!

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard expressed his delight to Netflix about taking part in the upcoming season:

5-6 years ago, I lived in England for a period of time. When I told people over there that I was from Denmark, it wasn’t Michael Laudrup, Queen Margrethe nor Aqua they started to talk about; it was Borgen. Everyone had seen it. Everyone wanted to discuss it. Everyone praised it. I look forward to getting started with the production and to become a part of Borgen’s universe. I am incredibly happy and proud to be able to carry on the legacy of one of the biggest Danish TV series, a series that has paved the way for the great success that Danish TV has had for many years, and which all of us in the film and TV industry now stand on the shoulders of.

Per Fly (The Bench) and Morgens Hagedorn (Ragnarok) are set to direct episodes in season 4. Henrik Kristensen is on board as the cinematographer.

What is the plot of the new season of Borgen?

The focus of the series will continue to be on Birgitte Nyborg, who is now the Minister for Foreign Affairs, along with her staff.

Meanwhile, Katrine Fønsmark, who was previously Brigette’s head of press, is now the head of a large department for a nationwide television station.

Here’s an extended synopsis of the broad outline of the upcoming season provided by Netflix:

“The series deals with some of the biggest political issues of our time; the relevance of the Danish Realm in the modern world, the superpowers’ battle for control of the Arctic – and not least, the climate crisis. The main story focuses on the struggle for power and what power does to people – both professionally and on a personal level.”

Are you excited for another season of Borgen on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!