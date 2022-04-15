‘Squid Game’ Cast: Where to Watch Them Next and Will They Be in Season 2?

Netflix’s Squid Game took the world by storm last year and introduced millions to K-dramas, and with it billions of hours watched. By becoming the biggest television show on the planet, naturally, those involved in the series have become some of the most coveted actors around, and have been approached for exciting new opportunities both on and off Netflix.

We know that the second season of Squid Game is on the way to Netflix in the future, however, we’d be surprised to see many of the faces from the first season return to reprise their roles.

Thankfully there is no shortage of K-Drama content coming on and off Netflix, so you’ll get to see your favorite actors from Squid Game again extremely soon.

Lee Jung Jae

What number/role was he in Squid Game: Seong Gi Hoon ” No. 456″

Will he be in season 2? Yes – Alive

Where else you can watch him now: Can be seen on Netflix in both seasons of the Korean political drama Chief of Staff as Jang Tae Joon.

What he’s working on next: Starting a few months before the release of Squid Game, Lee Jung Jae was busy directing and filming his next role for the Korean spy-thriller Hunt in the role of Park Pyung Ho, which is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022 or 2023.

Park Hae Soo

What number/role was he in Squid Game: Cho Sang Woo “No. 218”

Will he be in season 2? No – Dead

Where else you can watch him now: Park Hae Soo is in plenty of K-Dramas you can stream on Netflix right now such as Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, Racket Boys, Prison Playbook, Memories of the Alhambra, and the anthology series Persona.

What he’s working on next: In the upcoming South Korean adaptation of Money Heist, Park Hae Soo will be taking on the role of Berlin. He will also be starring in the upcoming Netflix Original crime-thriller, The Accidental Narco. Both series are scheduled to be released in 2022.

Jung Ho Yeon

What number/role was she in Squid Game: Kang Sae Byeok “No. 067”

Will she be in season 2? No – Dead

Where else can you watch her now? As far as dramas go you can’t currently watch Jung Ho Yeon anywhere else as her acting debut was in Squid Game.

What she’s working on next: As one of the most in-demand actresses, Jung Ho Yeon has been presented with many new acting opportunities. She has recently been cast in Joe Talbot’s The Governess, and she has joined the cast of Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming thriller Disclaimer for AppleTV+.

Wi Ha Joon

What role did he play in Squid Game? Detective Hwang Jun Ho

Will he be in season 2? TBA

Where else can you watch him now? Can be seen in the licensed Netflix Original series Something in the Rain and Romance Is a Bonus Book.

What he’s working on next: Wi Ha Joon has three upcoming dramas, including Little Women, which is scheduled for release in August 2022. K-Project which is set for 2023, and Que Sera Sera which is currently in development.

Oh Young Soo

What number/role did he play in Squid Game? Oh Il Nam “No. 001”

Will he be in season 2? No

Where else can you watch him now? The only series you’ll find him in is Chocolate, however, his appearance was limited to a guest role in the fifth episode.

What he’s working on next? Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any new projects that Oh Young Soo is working on next.

Anupam Tripathi

What number/role did he play in Squid Game? Ali Abdul “No. 199”

Will he be in season 2? No

Where else can you watch him now? Tripathi has starred in many series that are currently on Netflix, but mostly in guest roles. He can be seen in Hospital Playlist, Strangers from Hell, Revolutionary Love, The K2, and Descendants of the Sun. Also in some select regions, you’ll find him in Taxi Driver.

As for movies Tripathi also had guest roles in Space Sweepers and The 8th Night.

What he’s working on next? We’ve seen no casting news for the actor, however, we can’t imagine it’ll be long before his next starring role in a big project.

Heo Sung Tae

What number/role did he play in Squid Game? Jang Deok Soo “No. 101”

Will he be in season 2? No

Where else can you watch him now? Heo Sung Tae recently starred in the sci-fi series The Silent Sea, and a guest role in Racket Boys.

But aside from the two aforementioned titles, you can find him in the series Beyond Evil.

What he’s working on next? Many projects. In 2022 alone, Heo Sung Tae has four supporting roles and will star in King of Savvy, Adamas, Insider, and Bloody Heart.

If TV shows weren’t keeping him busy then movies definitely will. Heo Sung Tae is confirmed to be starring in five upcoming movies, including Hunt, which will see him reunite with fellow Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae.

Kim Joo Ryoung

What number/role did she play in Squid Game? Han Mi Nyeo “No. 212”

Will she be in season 2? No

Where else can you watch her now? The actress can be found in a handful of shows in supporting and guest roles on Netflix. Currently, you’ll find her in The School Nurse Files, When My Love Blooms, Doctor John, Welcome to Waikiki 2, Sky Castle, and Mr. Sunshine.

What she’s working on next? Kim Joo Ryung will star in the upcoming series King of Savvy, and Third Person Revenge. She will also star in the upcoming Korean horror feature film, Taste of Horror.

Yoo Sung Joo

What number/role did he play in Squid Game? Byeong Ki “No. 111”

Will he be in season 2? No

Where else can you watch him now? Most recently, you can find Yoo Sung Joo in Juvenile Justice and The Silent Sea. You can also find him starring in Mystic Pop-Up Bar, both seasons of Chief of Staff, and Sky Castle.

What is he working on next? We can’t currently find any new projects that Yoo Sung Joo is attached to.

Lee Yoo Mi

What number/role did she play in Squid Game? Ji Yeong “No. 240”

Will she be in season 2? No

Where else can you watch her now? You can find Lee Yoo Mi in the fantastic zombie horror series All of Us Are Dead, and in the romantic sci-fi series My Holo Love. The actress also had guest appearances on Voice 2, and Welcome to Waikiki.

What is she working on next? From killer games and flesh-eating zombies, Lee Yoo Mi is trading them both in for the upcoming tvN sports drama Mental Coach Je Gal Gil.

Who was your favorite actor and character in Squid Game? Let us know in the comments below!