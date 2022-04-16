‘Borrego’ Starring Lucy Hale Making SVOD Coming to Netflix in May 2022

The Lucy Hale thriller movie Borrego which premiered on VOD and select theaters in January 2022 will now be making its way onto Netflix in the United States and Canada in May 2022. This will mark the movie’s first time on a streaming service like Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Elly is a young botanist on a research mission gone awry. After witnessing a drug mule’s plane crash in the Borrego desert, she is kidnapped and forced on a dangerous journey to a remote drop off point. With limited essentials and alone in the desert with her captor, desperation for survival takes hold as Elly risks her life to escape from his clutches before the trip turns deadly.”

Alongside Lucy Hale in the movie we see the actress reunite on-screen with Nicholas Gonzales who both appeared in Pretty Little Liars together (no longer on Netflix we’re afraid).

Olivia Trujillo, Jorge A. Jimenez, Leynar Gomez, and Jaime Aymerich also star.

Jesse Harris writes, directs, and produces the movie under his production company Abcde Pictures.

The movie comes from SabanFilms who has premiered numerous movies on Netflix in the United States in recent years. Not all SabanFilms come to Netflix but this year so far, we’ve seen The Colony and Zone 414 drop as SVOD debuts, and in the case of Dragon Rider came to Netflix as an Original.

Should you watch Borrego on Netflix?

Based on the reviews, this may be a skip for most unless you’re a particular fan of Lucy Hale. It holds a 25% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing based on 12 reviews.

The Boston Herald was perhaps the kindest on the movie calling it a “gripping crime thriller,” adding that it’s “modest” and “well-made”.

Roger Eber’s review sadly concluded that the movie is an “awkward thriller pasted onto a moody strangers-forging-a-connection drama, doesn’t allow itself to be what it so clearly wants to be.”

Audience reviews have been far kinder with IMDb having the movie at 6.7 out of 10 based on over 2,000 reviews.

Netflix has confirmed that Borrego will touch down on Netflix in the United States and Canada on May 14th, 2022.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in May 2022, keep an eye on our coming soon section for more.