‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’ Book 3: Coming to Netflix in August 2022

After waiting several months to learn the future of the DOTA: Dragon’s Blood series, Netflix revealed that the anime has already been renewed and book 3 is headed to Netflix in August 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about DOTA: Dragon’s Blood book 3 on Netflix.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is a Netflix Original fantasy-adventure anime based on Valve’s popular MOBA video game Dota 2. The series is created by Ashley Miller, who is most well known for his work on the superhero movies Thor and X-Men: First Class. Producing the anime is Kaiju Boulevard and Studio Mir, who previously worked on the animated Witcher prequel, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

When is Dota: Dragon’s Blood book 3 coming to Netflix?

During Netflix’s Geeked Week event it was confirmed that book 3 of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will be coming to Netflix in August 2022.

An exact release date has yet to be confirmed but we expect to learn more soon.

First look at DOTA: Dragon’s Blood book 3

We got our first look at DOTA: Dragon’s Blood book 3 during the Geeked Week with some brand new images.











What is the episode count for Book 3?

So far we’ve only seen images up to the sixth episode of book 3. The previous books have been released with eight episodes, and we would expect book 3 to follow suit.

Can we expect to see a Book 4?

Netflix has not announced ahead of time if it has plans to release a fourth book (season) of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood. However, it is our expectation that we’ll see a fourth and most likely final book of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood sometime in 2023.

Are you excited for book 3 of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!