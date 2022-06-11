Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: June 11th – 12th, 2022

Welcome to another rundown of the best new movies added to netflix in the United States and globally over the last 7 days. We’ve got a mix of big and small movies, the new Adam Sandler movie and we’ll even check out what movies have been trending on Netflix around the world over the past 7 days.

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Ben Stassen, Benjamin Mousquet

Cast: Jordan Tartakow, Joe Ochman, Laila Berzins, Danny Fehsenfeld

Writer: David Collard

Runtime: 91 min

For the kids this week comes Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness which was licensed by Netflix exclusively in most regions around the world on Friday.

The beautifully animated movie hasn’t received a lot of promotion from Netflix because of the nature of its license so we wanted to give it the full spotlight here.

We follow a young hero who has to come to terms with the fact he’s half chicken and half hare and as one IMDb review puts it, the movie is “A fun animated adventure with a sweet core of self-acceptance.”

Closet Monster (2015)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery

Director: Stephen Dunn

Cast: Aaron Abrams, Jack Fulton, Joanne Kelly

Writer: Stephen Dunn, Don McKellar

Runtime: 90 min

Awards: 10 wins & 11 nominations

Released 7 years ago was the Connor Jessup movie, Closet Monster which holds an 82% on RottenTomatoes with the critical consensus being that it’s a “unique, understated fable, buoyed by a strong performance from Connor Jessup.” Jessup, as you may know, is mostly now known for his role in Locke & Key where he plays Tyler Locke.

The movie itself follows an artistic teenager who is haunted by traumatic memories of the past and decides the best way to overcome them is by moving out of his hometown.

Vice (2018)

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell

Writer: Adam McKay

Runtime: 132 min

Awards: Won 1 Oscar. 35 wins & 139 nominations total

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up was helmed by Adam McKay who is mostly known for The Big Short before the Netflix flick was released last Christmas. One of his other major recent movies was Vice which saw Christian Bale inhabit the role of Dick Chaney in this biopic that looks back at the US lawmaker’s time with the Bush administration.

While the controversial subject matter is often and rightly bought up when discussing the movie, it’s still a standout performance in the long career of Bale and worthy of a watch.

Hustle (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Cast: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangómez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Robert Duvall

Writer: Will Fetters, Taylor Materne

Runtime: 118 mins

For decades, Adam Sandler has been known for his comedy chops with dozens of high profile comedies under his name including many for Netflix. In recent years, however, Sandler has been demonstrating that his acting ability goes far beyond making himself look like a fool with Uncut Gems perhaps being the prime example.

Now comes the release of Hustle which proves that Uncut Gems wasn’t a fluke.

Not only is this one of Sandler’s best movies, but it’s also actually one of the highest-rated Netflix movie releases of 2022 so far.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve yet to check out the new sports movie:

“When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Straight Up (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: James Sweeney

Cast: James Sweeney, Omar Guazzelli, Brendan Scannell

Writer: James Sweeney

Runtime: 95 min

Awards: 1 win & 2 nominations

Our final movie pick for the week is one that landed on Netflix US last Sunday and featured in our weekend recap of all the new releases on Netflix for that week.

The LGBTQ-driven movie sees a gay brainiac with OCD questioning his identity as he enters a romantic relationship with a woman, leaving sex and physical intimacy out of it.

It holds a 92% on RottenTomatoes with the San Fransisco Chronicle saying “it’s really a universal, sweet movie about the modern complexities of finding a soulmate.”

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

Interceptor (6724 points) Hustle (2495 points) A Perfect Pairing (1748 points) Senior Year (1393 points) RRR (1194 points) The Accountant (1170 points) Memoirs of a Geisha (922 points) Deep Impact (802 points) Knives Out (792 points) Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (750 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (628 points) The Outpost (587 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (586 points) Toscana (552 points) The Turning (534 points) Jana Gana Mana (532 points) The Trip 6 (366 points) Twilight (351 points) Gangubai Kathiawadi (330 points) Assault on Precinct 13 (318 points) Hell on the Border (297 points) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (295 points) Horsemen (284 points) Run (273 points) Predestination (270 points) Stealth (267 points) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (250 points) The Takedown (247 points) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (236 points) Waterworld (225 points) The Losers (223 points) Case 39 (219 points) Jersey (219 points) Top Gun (218 points) Jack Reacher (217 points) Baywatch (209 points) F*ck Love Too (206 points) Public Enemies (196 points) The Last Castle (195 points) Black Hawk Down (183 points) After We Collided (165 points) Just Like Heaven (164 points) White House Down (164 points) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (161 points) Last Looks (160 points) The Humans & the Mongoose (156 points) Trolls World Tour (150 points) 10 Cloverfield Lane (149 points) Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (143 points)

Legend (139 points)

