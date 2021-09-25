Netflix K-Drama Horror ‘Hellbound’: Coming to Netflix in November 2021 & What We Know So Far

One of the most exciting K-Dramas since the release of Kingdom will be making its way to Netflix in 2021. Hellbound, the new horror drama will be making its debut at some world-renowned international film festivals before eventually arriving on Netflix in November 2021. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Hellbound, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Hellbound is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original horror series written and directed by Yeon Sang-Ho and is an adaptation of the popular South Korean webtoon Hell. With the exception of the special episode of Kingdom and Squid Game, Hellbound will be one of the biggest South Korean releases on Netflix in 2021.

When is the Hellbound Netflix release date?

Thanks to the Netflix TUDUM event, it has been revealed that Hellbound is coming to Netflix Friday, November 19th, 2021.

Hellbound is officially the first Korean drama series to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The series will make its South Korean in October when it features in the 26th Busan International Film Festival. Hellbound has also been invited to feature at the 65th BFI London Film Festival as a part of the LFF series thrill section.

What is the plot of Hellbound?

Jung Jin Soo, the head and founder of the new religion Saejinrihwe, preaches that the death angels sent from hell are a revelation from god. His intense charisma attracts many strange and passionate followers. Bae Young Jae, a program director of a broadcasting station is determined to get to discover the truth about Saejinrihwe, meanwhile, Detective Jin Kyung Hoon investigates the mystery behind the angels of death.

Who are the cast members of Hellbound?

Below are the confirmed main and supporting cast members of Hellbound:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jung Jin-Soo Yoo Ah In Chicago Typewriter | Six Flying Dragons | Secret Love Affair Bae Jung Jae Park Jung Min Entourage | Momo Salon | You’re All Surrounded Min Hye Jin Kim Hyun Joo WATCHER | Miracle That We Met | Whats Happens to My Family Song So Hyun Won Jin Ah She Would Never Know | Melting Me Softly | Life Jin Kyung Hoon Yang Ik Jun Bad Guys: City of Evil | It’s Okay, That’s Love | Inspiring Generation Hwasalchok member Kim Do Yoon Peninsula | The Cursed | The Guardians Park Jung Ja Kim Shin Rok Beyond Evil | The Cursed | Burning Yoo Ji Ryu Kyung Soo Lovestruck in the City | A Resistance | Mr. Teacher Jin Hee Jung Lee Re Hello, Me! | Super Daddy Yeol | Hometown Hyung Jun Gong Im Hyun Kook Come, Together | Comfort | Tie a Yellow Ribbon

Fans were saddened to learn that the popular K-Drama Chicago Typewriter is leaving Netflix. However, Chicago Typewriter actor Yoo Ah In returns to television for the first time in four years. Netflix subscribers should also recognize Yoo Ah In from the Netflix zombie horror #Alive as Oh Joon Woo.

When and where did the production of Hellbound take place?

Filming for Hellbound took place in Iksan, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea, with principal photography starting on September 23rd, 2020, and ending on January 18th, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of Hellbound on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!